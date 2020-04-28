Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center receives autism center certification in recognition of innovative events and programming
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center
-
Dr. Phillips Center's and Second City's improv workshop for special needs actors from OCA
In a refreshing bit of good news, the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
has received official Certified Autism Center certification, making it one of only two performing arts centers in the country to receive this.
The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) organization recognized the Dr. Phil for its history of programming, shows, workshops, classes and camps geared towards locals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Additionally, a large number of Dr. Phil staffers have completed training to "better understand the needs of those with autism and other sensory disorders."
Past highlights of the Dr. Phil's programming geared towards the ASD community include a special improv class held in conjunction with the legendary Second City troupe, and the Pilobolous @ Play residency.
Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center, gave a statement on this honor, saying:
This certification reflects our vision of Arts For Every Life. We want everyone to enjoy coming to a performance or taking a class, and this new certification ensures that we have the training in place to serve individuals with sensory needs and engage them in all the arts center has to offer.
click to enlarge
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
-
Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center
-
Henry Bass and Karen Rugerio
Tags: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Dr. Phil, Autism, Center, Certification, Awareness, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.