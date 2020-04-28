Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center receives autism center certification in recognition of innovative events and programming

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center's and Second City's improv workshop for special needs actors from OCA

(IBCCES) organization recognized the Dr. Phil for its history of programming, shows, workshops, classes and camps geared towards locals with

autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

. Additionally, a large number of Dr. Phil staffers have completed training to "better understand the needs of those with autism and other sensory disorders."





Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center, gave a statement on this honor, saying:

This certification reflects our vision of Arts For Every Life. We want everyone to enjoy coming to a performance or taking a class, and this new certification ensures that we have the training in place to serve individuals with sensory needs and engage them in all the arts center has to offer.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

Henry Bass and Karen Rugerio