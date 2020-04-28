Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The Gist

Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center receives autism center certification in recognition of innovative events and programming

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge Dr. Phillips Center's and Second City's improv workshop for special needs actors from OCA - PHOTO COURTESY DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center
  • Dr. Phillips Center's and Second City's improv workshop for special needs actors from OCA
In a refreshing bit of good news, the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has received official Certified Autism Center certification, making it one of only two performing arts centers in the country to receive this.

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) organization recognized the Dr. Phil for its history of programming, shows, workshops, classes and camps geared towards locals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Additionally, a large number of Dr. Phil staffers have completed training to "better understand the needs of those with autism and other sensory disorders."

Past highlights of the Dr. Phil's programming geared towards the ASD community include a special improv class held in conjunction with the legendary Second City troupe, and the Pilobolous @ Play residency.

Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center, gave a statement on this honor, saying: 

This certification reflects our vision of Arts For Every Life. We want everyone to enjoy coming to a performance or taking a class, and this new certification ensures that we have the training in place to serve individuals with sensory needs and engage them in all the arts center has to offer. 




click to enlarge Henry Bass and Karen Rugerio - PHOTO COURTESY DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center
  • Henry Bass and Karen Rugerio

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Sen. Rick Scott says unemployed people make too much money, won't 'go back to work' Read More

  2. Woman arrested for breaking goose eggs in Lake Eola Park Read More

  3. Residents of The Villages, Florida's largest retirement community, can soon get their medications delivered by drone Read More

  4. Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank Read More

  5. DeSantis 'not going to cry over spilled milk' on unemployment, wants to 'get the checks out' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation