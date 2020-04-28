Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Orlando horror-drag family Black Haüs resumes their weekly Creature Feature night online
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Photo courtesy Black Haus/Facebook
You can't keep good queens down (especially when they're undead)! It does our cold hearts good to see that
Orlando Weekl
y
cover ghouls
and horror-drag family Black
Haüs
have regrouped and relaunched
their weekly Creature Feature
drag night online.
The Black
Haüs collective infuse their performances with a healthy dose of performance art, monstrous makeup and outfits and unorthodox song selections – all converging for a truly unique effect.
Black Haüs Creature Feature happens tonight
and every Tuesday for the near future at 8 p.m. on Black
Haüs
'
Facebook
page,
YouTube Channel
or
Twitch
page. Tip Generously.
You can also watch past episodes of the reality show
Dragula
– where Dollya and Victoria Elizabeth Black of Black Haüs held their own against peers from all around the country –
on Amazon Prime.
— Please follow
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe
