The Gist

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The Gist

Orlando horror-drag family Black Haüs resumes their weekly Creature Feature night online

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BLACK HAUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Black Haus/Facebook
You can't keep good queens down (especially when they're undead)! It does our cold hearts good to see that Orlando Weekly cover ghouls and horror-drag family Black Haüs have regrouped and relaunched their weekly Creature Feature drag night online.

The Black Haüs collective infuse their performances with a healthy dose of performance art, monstrous makeup and outfits and unorthodox song selections all converging for a truly unique effect.

Black Haüs Creature Feature happens tonight and every Tuesday for the near future at 8 p.m. on Black Haüs' Facebook page, YouTube Channel or Twitch page. Tip Generously.

You can also watch past episodes of the reality show Dragula – where Dollya and Victoria Elizabeth Black of Black Haüs held their own against peers from all around the country – on Amazon Prime.





— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

