Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

The Heard

The Enzian presents live online Q+A event about 'Other Music' documentary with Park Ave. CDs' Sandy Bitman

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Sandy Bitman - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
  • Sandy Bitman
Maitland cinema Enzian Theater is capping off its video-on-demand run of the Other Music documentary  about the singular NYC record store with a special, local-centric event. On Tuesday night, April 28, Enzian will present a Zoom video chat about the film between Park Ave. CDs owner Sandy Bitman and Enzian's Matthew Curtis, moderated by Enzian's Tim Anderson.

The free video Q&A event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, RSVP here for the Zoom chat. And if you already haven't, you can still purchase a virtual rental of Other Music through the Enzian here.



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Sen. Rick Scott says unemployed people make too much money, won't 'go back to work' Read More

  2. The bloody future of international airport safety was just rolled out in Dubai Read More

  3. Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank Read More

  4. Abigail Disney outraged by $1.5 billion executive bonuses amid massive Orlando layoffs Read More

  5. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation