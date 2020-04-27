Monday, April 27, 2020
The Enzian presents live online Q+A event about 'Other Music' documentary with Park Ave. CDs' Sandy Bitman
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM
Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
Sandy Bitman
Maitland cinema
Enzian Theater
is capping off its video-on-demand run of the
Other Music documentary –
about the singular NYC record store
–
with a special, local-centric event. On Tuesday night, April 28, Enzian will present a Zoom video chat about the film between
Park Ave. CDs
owner
Sandy Bitman
and Enzian's
Matthew Curtis
, moderated by Enzian's Tim Anderson.
The free video Q&A event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night,
RSVP here
for the Zoom chat. And if you already haven't, you can still purchase a virtual rental of
Other Music through the Enzian here
.
CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
