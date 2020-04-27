Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 27, 2020

Orlando musician Matthew Bertram releases hypnotic new instrumental album 'Rainy Day'

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge Matthew Bertram at Uncle Lou's - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • Matthew Bertram at Uncle Lou's
Local experimental musician and composer Matthew Bertram is one of the more prolific artists in the city, with four under-the-radar cassettes and CDs to his name over the last 12 months. Venerable local imprint Illuminated Paths just released his newest album, Rainy Day, and it's a burst of restless creativity recorded mostly over the last few weeks of shelter in place.

The six tracks on Rainy Day  all instrumental  run the gamut from cyber-fusion to brooding, jazzy vamps, to gentle ambient guitar washes, with tracks built around retro drum machine clicks, keyboards and submerged guitar lines. Respect due to Bertram for keeping his head together enough to create a body of songs that makes the four walls of quarantine give way to broader vistas of the mind.


