Orlando musician Matthew Bertram releases hypnotic new instrumental album 'Rainy Day'

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer

Matthew Bertram at Uncle Lou's

Local experimental musician and composer Matthew Bertram is one of the more prolific artists in the city, with four under-the-radar cassettes and CDs to his name over the last 12 months. Venerable local imprint Illuminated Paths just released his newest album,and it's a burst of restless creativity recorded mostly over the last few weeks of shelter in place.The six tracks onall instrumentalrun the gamut from cyber-fusion to brooding, jazzy vamps, to gentle ambient guitar washes, with tracks built around retro drum machine clicks, keyboards and submerged guitar lines. Respect due to Bertram for keeping his head together enough to create a body of songs that makes the four walls of quarantine give way to broader vistas of the mind.