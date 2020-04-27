Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 27, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, April 27, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

COVID-19 Will Change How We Approach Hurricane Season

As COVID season melts into hurricane season, what will change as far as the state's ability to respond quickly during a storm? - LINK

We may be looking at re-entering society, but we're not there yet. Local theaters and restaurants are going to need a little extra support for a while and here's a great way to support local entertainment while getting entertained. - LINK



We sure do love our crowds in Central Florida, but how will our theme parks and sporting venues, like the Amway Center, handle the crowds once we get back to business. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

