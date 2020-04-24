Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 24, 2020

The Gist

The bloody future of international airport safety was just rolled out in Dubai

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM

click image Passengers on a flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai. Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers. - IMAGE VIA EMIRATES
  • Image via Emirates
  • Passengers on a flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai. Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers.
As the call for more testing continues to grow in the United States, one airline halfway across the world is showing what a reality with widespread testing may look like.

Emirates, the Dubai-based state-owned passenger airline, began rolling out rapid blood-based COVID-19 testing for passengers at its hub in Dubai International Airport, becoming the first airline to have the pre-flight testing protocols.

The rapid quick blood tests were administered by Dubai Health authorities in the Group Check-In area prior to passengers boarding a plane for Tunisia. Results are available within ten minutes, though Emirates did not share details on what would happen if a passenger tested positive.
click image Passengers on a flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai. Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers.
  • Passengers on a flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai. Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers.
Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha explained that this small-scale, single flight test run last week is just the beginning.

“We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights, this will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require COVID-19 test certificates. The health and safety of staff and passengers at the airport remain of paramount importance.”



Rapid blood tests like the one Emirates aren’t as detailed as some other tests, since it checks for antibodies and not the virus itself, though similar rapid blood tests are becoming more accurate. In the United States, similar tests have been floated as a possibility for guests before entering theme parks, worksites, movie theaters, and boarding cruise ships.

NBCUniversal had indicated that it is looking at the possibility of requiring the test for all team members and guests before entering its theme parks. However, it is still unclear where they would be receiving the tests from and if the government would agree to them being used in this way. The ones Emirates used were provided and administered by the local government. In the U.S., demand for the tests still far outweighs the availability, with only select individuals and locations receiving the tests.
click image Passengers on a flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai. Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers.
  • Passengers on a flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai. Emirates is the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers.
HE Humaid Al Qutami, the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, explained their thinking behind working with the airline to offer the tests.

“To tackle COVID-19, we have been proactively working with various governmental organiszations and the private health sector and we have implemented all necessary measures from public health protection to provision of high-quality health services in line with the latest international guidelines," he said. "We believe strongly that the most effective solutions require close partnerships with other public and private sector organisations."

Airlines and airports have also begun rolling out other safety protocols, include requiring face masks, limiting carry-on luggage, providing onboard beverages with decreased person to person contact, eliminating print reading materials, and eliminating middle seats to allow for easier social distancing. Airlines are also enhancing their post-flight cleaning and disinfection processes. It’s unclear how long many of these procedures will remain. Still, some industry experts, such as Travel Weekly's senior editor for aviation, Robert Silk, expect some of them, including the enhanced cleaning procedures, to become permanent.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

  2. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  3. 'The time to open is now,' says state rep, one day after Florida's second-highest death toll Read More

  4. Abigail Disney outraged by $1.5 billion executive bonuses amid massive Orlando layoffs Read More

  5. Clearwater woman is selling Trump voodoo dolls to benefit local food bank Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation