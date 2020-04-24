Orlando Shakes partners with Orange County schools to introduce fourth graders to Shakespeare

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Shakes

'Showtime With Shakespeare: A Magic Tree House Adventure'

acquaints a man with strange bedfellows," and – boom – this week brings news of an innovative partnership between Orange County Public Schools and Orlando Shakes to alleviate the occasional miseries of online learning

for area fourth graders.





Showtime With Shakespeare: A Magic Tree House Adventure available as video-on-demand for fourth graders in all Orange County public schools. In addition, they're whipping up a

a post-show digital quiz and "Magic Tree House Alive! Distance Learning Workshop" to aid further in working it into the curriculum.





Showtime With Shakespeare is a time-traveling slice of musical theater meant to introduce young viewers to the work of Shakespeare and the singular joys of watching live theater. Maybe even at the Shakes when we can all go outside again.



Anne Hering, Director of Education for Orlando Shakes, spoke more about the goals of this partnership:







We hope this provides fourth graders and their families a fun and educational outlet in these uncertain times. The award-winning Magic Tree House book series was the basis for this delightful musical production. We received permission for this OCPS view-at-home opportunity because of the author, Mary Pope Osborne’s dedication to children and learning while students are away from the classroom and unable to see our productions in person.

Check out a sneak peek below.





Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

As William Shakespeare wrote in, "miseryThe Orlando Shakes theater company, in tandem with UCF, is making their 2017 performance of