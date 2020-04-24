Orlando metal stars Trivium release new album 'What the Dead Men Say' today

Orlando's own Trivium have dropped their long awaited ninth album today, What the Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records. And though this must be the worst time for a band of Trivium's stature to release a new album, with no possibility of a tour or promotional appearances, and much of the record-buying public having to scale back their purchases, it's always heartening to see some local artists put new work out into the world.
Vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy said that he hopes the album inspires fans and listeners to create some music of their own:
I’d love for people to be inspired to pick up an instrument and write a song. The reason I love metal is it goes against the grain. The best way to overcome darkness is to make something creative. Whether the impact is small or large, I hope it’s positive for listeners. We hopefully built a community to make them feel safe where they can talk about what they want, enjoy it, and get help if they need it. It’s possible to even find a lot of love and light in there.
The Grammy-nominated quartet recorded the eclectic yet heavy new album in a whirlwind 16 days with producer Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Gojira). It's a worthy successor to The Sin and the Sentence, and though their next steps may be uncertain, the band can be justifiably proud of this one.