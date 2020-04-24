Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 24, 2020

The Heard

Orlando metal stars Trivium release new album 'What the Dead Men Say' today

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ATOM SPLITTER PR
  • Photo courtesy Atom Splitter PR
Orlando's own Trivium have dropped their long awaited ninth album today, What the Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records. And though this must be the worst time for a band of Trivium's stature to release a new album, with no possibility of a tour or promotional appearances, and much of the record-buying public having to scale back their purchases, it's always heartening to see some local artists put new work out into the world.

Vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy said that he hopes the album inspires fans and listeners to create some music of their own:

I’d love for people to be inspired to pick up an instrument and write a song. The reason I love metal is it goes against the grain. The best way to overcome darkness is to make something creative. Whether the impact is small or large, I hope it’s positive for listeners. We hopefully built a community to make them feel safe where they can talk about what they want, enjoy it, and get help if they need it. It’s possible to even find a lot of love and light in there.

The Grammy-nominated quartet recorded the eclectic yet heavy new album in a whirlwind 16 days with producer Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Gojira). It's a worthy successor to The Sin and the Sentence, and though their next steps may be uncertain, the band can be justifiably proud of this one.

The album can be streamed and downloaded here or purchased as a CD from Roadrunner here. Cathartic listening for difficult times.




— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

  2. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  3. Abigail Disney outraged by $1.5 billion executive bonuses amid massive Orlando layoffs Read More

  4. 'The time to open is now,' says state rep, one day after Florida's second-highest death toll Read More

  5. Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation