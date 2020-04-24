Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Great Greek gives free lunch Monday to medical staff, anyone out of work in Clermont or Winter Garden

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE GREAT GREEK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL/TWITTER
  • Photo via the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill/Twitter
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Winter Garden is giving away a free gyro and small salad to medical workers, first responders and anyone out of work or furloughed – as long as you are a resident of Clermont or Winter Garden.

The offer is for two hours on Monday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Winter Garden location in the Hamlin Town Center, at 16045 New Independence Pkwy. They recommend calling ahead so a staff member can deliver your meal curbside: 407-794-1700.

First responders and medical staff just have to show their ID and license. Those out of work are on the honor system, but are still asked to show ID to verify they live in Clermont or Winter Garden.
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY THE GREAT GREEK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
  • Image courtesy the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The Great Greek gyro comes with beef and lamb, or grilled chicken, and lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese.

A restaurant can't just give away free food to anyone and everyone and not expect to go broke, so there's no shade to the Great Greek for limiting their offer to Clermont and Winter Garden residents only. After all, by including "anyone out of work or furloughed due to the COVID-19 crisis" in the food giveaway, they've already upped the giveaway game.



The Great Greek is a small chain of 11 restaurants, three of which are locally owned in Florida. The other locations are in Palm Beach Gardens and Port St Lucie, meaning Orlando residents may not have run across the place yet, but it's recommended for fans of Olea Mediterranean Grill who are in western Orange and Lake County.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE GREAT GREEK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL/TWITTER
  • Photo via the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill/Twitter
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

