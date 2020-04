Timucua Arts Foundation broadcasts French and Russian chamber music and Indian evening ragas this weekend

David Bjella and Hannah Sun. Bjella is a professor of the cello at UCF and a seasoned touring and recording artist in various ensembles from around the country. Sun is a musician, teacher and composer who is also an Adjunct Professor at nearby Stetson University.

The program of

French and Russian chamber music

includes selections from Debussy, Messiaen, and Shostakovich.





– lush drones meant to be performed in the twilight hours

–

Kanada Narahari and tabla player Shankh Lahiri. Lahiri is a well-regarded Central Floridian ambassador for world music and master tabla player. Dr.

Narahari is a musician and scholar who strives to combine the healing possibilities of music with his medical practice.

This weekend, the Timucua Arts Foundation is broadcasting two very eclectic shows on their Timucua Live YouTube Channel that are well worth some quality couch time.On Friday night at 7:30 p.m. you have a chance to see the a 2019 duo performance fromAnd 7:30 p.m. Sunday night brings you a performance of evening ragas from 2019 courtesy vocalist/sitar player