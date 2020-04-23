Thursday, April 23, 2020
Timucua Arts Foundation broadcasts French and Russian chamber music and Indian evening ragas this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
David Bjella and Hannah Sun from Timucua Arts Foundation on Vimeo.
This weekend, the Timucua Arts Foundation
is broadcasting two very eclectic shows on their Timucua Live YouTube Channel that are well worth some quality couch time.
On Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
you have a chance to see the a 2019 duo performance from David Bjella and Hannah Sun. Bjella is a professor of the cello at UCF and a seasoned touring and recording artist in various ensembles from around the country. Sun is a musician, teacher and composer who is also an Adjunct Professor at nearby Stetson University. The program of French and Russian chamber music includes selections from Debussy, Messiaen, and Shostakovich.
And 7:30 p.m. Sunday night brings you a performance of evening ragas – lush drones meant to be performed in the twilight hours –
from 2019 courtesy vocalist/sitar player Kanada Narahari and tabla player Shankh Lahiri. Lahiri is a well-regarded Central Floridian ambassador for world music and master tabla player. Dr. Narahari is a musician and scholar who strives to combine the healing possibilities of music with his medical practice.
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot courtesy Timucua/YouTube
-
Kanada Narahari and Shankh Lahiri
