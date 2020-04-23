Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

The Heard

Timucua Arts Foundation broadcasts French and Russian chamber music and Indian evening ragas this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM

David Bjella and Hannah Sun from Timucua Arts Foundation on Vimeo.

This weekend, the Timucua Arts Foundation is broadcasting two very eclectic shows on their Timucua Live YouTube Channel that are well worth some quality couch time.

On Friday night at 7:30 p.m. you have a chance to see the a 2019 duo performance from David Bjella and Hannah Sun. Bjella is a professor of the cello at UCF and a seasoned touring and recording artist in various ensembles from around the country. Sun is a musician, teacher and composer who is also an Adjunct Professor at nearby Stetson University. The program of French and Russian chamber music includes selections from Debussy, Messiaen, and Shostakovich.

And 7:30 p.m. Sunday night brings you a performance of evening ragas – lush drones meant to be performed in the twilight hours  from 2019 courtesy vocalist/sitar player Kanada Narahari and tabla player Shankh Lahiri. Lahiri is a well-regarded Central Floridian ambassador for world music and master tabla player. Dr. Narahari is a musician and scholar who strives to combine the healing possibilities of music with his medical practice.

click to enlarge Kanada Narahari and Shankh Lahiri - SCREENSHOT COURTESY TIMUCUA/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot courtesy Timucua/YouTube
  • Kanada Narahari and Shankh Lahiri
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

  2. Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works Read More

  3. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  4. Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant says 'we are over this,' plans to reopen dining room Read More

  5. Florida's attorney general tries new approach to stopping recreational marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation