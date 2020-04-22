Winter Park Health Foundation grants $35,000 to local organizations to support COVID-19 relief

click to enlarge Photo via Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida/Facebook

The Winter Park Health Foundation announced on Wednesday it has distributed $35,000 in grants in support of Central Florida COVID-19 relief efforts.

The funds are going to four organizations, including Heart of Florida United Way ALICE Recovery Fund for COVID-19, Joe R. Lee Boys & Girls Club of Eatonville, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Winter Park Improvement Foundation, to be used toward efforts to relieve food insecurity and financial hardship and to feed frontline health workers.

The $20,000 provided to the Heart of Florida United Way Alice Recovery Fund for COVID-19 will support the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population experiencing hardship due to decreased hours or unpaid leave. The WPHF grant specifically supports Eatonville, Maitland and Winter Park residents who are eligible for the ALICE Fund, providing rent, mortgage and utility assistance to help prevent eviction and homelessness.

The Joe R. Lee Boys & Girls Club in Eatonville's $5,000 grant will support the organization’s Family Fund, providing food and support for Eatonville youth and families experiencing food insecurity and financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest Food Bank is receiving a $5,000 grant to provide food to older adults in Eatonville.

"Some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and a population most impacted by the quarantine; older adults need proper nourishment to boost their immunity to fight the virus," said WPHF in a release, noting the Second Harvest gift "will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Amerifactors, a business funding company based in Celebration," for a total grant of $10,000.

The Winter Park Improvement Foundation will receive a $5,000 grant to support the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce's THRIVE Winter Park initiative, a "hyper-local charitable response to the financial impacts of COVID-19 on residents and small businesses in Winter Park to enable and accelerate the community’s recovery after the pandemic."

WPHF says the funds will help "feed the frontline" by purchasing meals from local restaurants to feed frontline health workers responding to COVID-19.

Importantly, the WPHF also announced the launch of a "virtual village of resources" called the Daily Well. It was started in late March, in response to the COVID-19 closure of the Center for Health & Wellbeing.

The Daily Well provides digital programs and opportunities "to connect and commiserate, designed especially for extraordinary times like these."



Learn more about the Daily Well on their website, WellbeingNetwork.org/TheDailyWell.