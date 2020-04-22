Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Bloggytown

Sarasota County beaches will reopen next week, with some restrictions

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge Siesta Key, Florida - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Siesta Key, Florida
The beaches in Sarasota County, which includes Siesta Key and Venice, will reopen next week for exercise and fresh air.

In a unanimous vote, Sarasota County Commissioners decided Wednesday to reopen the beaches on April 27. But, for now, public parking won’t be available.

"This has to do with mental health. People are getting cooped up," Commissioner Nancy Detert said at the meeting. "They are getting used to being isolated. It would be more healthy to be out in the sunshine. Be out on the beach and get some exercise."
"This has to do with mental health. People are getting cooped up," said one county commissioner. click to tweet
Detert also said she would like to see the public parking lots reopen soon. Commissioner Michael Moran shared her sentiment, arguing that some people might end up parking on public property.

Charlotte County’s beaches are also slated to reopen on Monday, but county commissioners are considering the possibility of opening sooner, according to Fox 13.



Meanwhile, on the other side of the Skyway, Pinellas County beaches won’t reopen until at least May 1. The county will reassess its stay at home order on April 28, though.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works Read More

  2. This Central Florida drive-in is the only theater showing first-run movies in the entire United States Read More

  3. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

  4. Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant says 'we are over this,' plans to reopen dining room Read More

  5. A leaked survey shows Universal is considering rapid COVID tests for every guest and team member, among other safety procedures Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation