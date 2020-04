Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

It's going to look a little different, but Universal Orlando says it has no plans to cancel Halloween Horror Nights. - LINK While we're on the subject of Universal, a leaked survey shows some of the changes the entertainment giant is looking to make once it reopens. - LINK So this shouldn't come as a surprise, but Florida apparently has the worst unemployement system in the entire nation. - LINK There are lots of dissapointed fans as nearly every show scheduled this spring has been canceled. Sadly, it was supposed to be a big year for the "con" world. Here's how some super fans are fighting to keep the"con-spirit" alive. - LINK