Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Halloween Horror Nights Is Still On! Sort Of

It's going to look a little different, but Universal Orlando says it has no plans to cancel Halloween Horror Nights. - LINK

While we're on the subject of Universal, a leaked survey shows some of the changes the entertainment giant is looking to make once it reopens. - LINK

So this shouldn't come as a surprise, but Florida apparently has the worst unemployement system in the entire nation. - LINK



There are lots of dissapointed fans as nearly every show scheduled this spring has been canceled. Sadly, it was supposed to be a big year for the "con" world. Here's how some super fans are fighting to keep the"con-spirit" alive. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works Read More

  2. This Central Florida drive-in is the only theater showing first-run movies in the entire United States Read More

  3. Florida's unemployment system is literally the worst one in the country Read More

  4. Windermere grilled-cheese restaurant says 'we are over this,' plans to reopen dining room Read More

  5. A leaked survey shows Universal is considering rapid COVID tests for every guest and team member, among other safety procedures Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation