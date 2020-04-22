If you find yourself asking ‘What even is time?’ these days, here's a helpful and stress-relieving gift

click to enlarge Get out the colored pencils, it's coloring time!

Do you find yourself losing track of the days? Here's a little quarantine gift from illustrator Lauren Waters: a 'WeekDaze" calendar to color and help you out of the which-day-is-it-again? haze.

Download as a PDF below — just fill in, cut along the dotted lines and display.





