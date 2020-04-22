Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Here's Se7en Bites chef-owner Trina Gregory-Propst on why you should join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROBERT BARTLETT
  • Photo by Robert Bartlett

Last week we launched the Orlando Weekly Press Club to create a community around our readers and strongest supporters at a time that local media across the country has been struggling, and to help underwrite our work in the face of the devastating loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

We are eternally grateful to the members of our community who have spoken up for us in our time of need. Here's an incredibly sweet quote from one of Orlando's experts on sweetness: Trina Gregory-Propst, chef-owner of Se7en Bites and Sette Italian.

“Don't let the voice of news, views, arts and entertainment be quieted at a time when the world should be listening.

“When you need facts, perspective, updates and things to make you fall in love with Orlando again, Orlando Weekly is there. You still deserve facts, perspective, updates and things to make you fall in love with Orlando again, after all this is over. Subscribe to them; save them.

“Alternative press is like a big plate of biscuits and gravy: comforting, filling, never a bad thing!” 

Orlando Weekly is committed to keeping our print and digital products free, and now we’re asking the community we serve to support the local journalism you deserve and have come to expect. The Press Club has been in the works for some time, but present circumstances have increased our urgency. Once the pandemic passes, we want to make sure we’ll still be here with you. And we appreciate your support.

Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

