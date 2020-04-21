Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The Pauses drop a Fiona Apple cover in their newest Quarantunes video performance
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Photo by John Deeb courtesy the Pauses/Facebook
True to their word, the Pauses
have dropped the third installment in their Quarantunes video covers series, and it's another timely burst of pop wonder. Following close behind the surprise release of Fiona Apple's new album Fetch the Bolt Cutters
on April 17, the Pauses have paid homage to Apple with a reading of her 1999 single "Limp," off Apple's defiant When the Pawn …
album.
Frontperson Tierney Tough posted on Facebook about how, as with previous Quarantunes
, the lyrics of their chosen song has taken on a new meaning in the present moment:
To me, this particular song "Limp" that we've chosen to cover, is about directly confronting a partner in a relationship who’s gaslighting you. It's a feeling that some of us may know well, unfortunately. Today, with our horrendous leader berating reporters who challenge him with facts, and constantly belittling and neglecting those in need for personal gain, it feels ever so appropriate to redirect this message towards him.
It's a faithful read of the song, given some extra kick by the band's energetic and socially-distanced performances. And it's leavened with just the right amount of humor by guest spots from y the musicians' various pets. Watch multiple times below.
