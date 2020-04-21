Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The Heard

The Pauses drop a Fiona Apple cover in their newest Quarantunes video performance

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click image PHOTO BY JOHN DEEB COURTESY THE PAUSES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by John Deeb courtesy the Pauses/Facebook
True to their word, the Pauses have dropped the third installment in their Quarantunes video covers series, and it's another timely burst of pop wonder. Following close behind the surprise release of Fiona Apple's new album Fetch the Bolt Cutters on April 17, the Pauses have paid homage to Apple with a reading of her 1999 single "Limp," off Apple's defiant When the Pawn … album.

Frontperson Tierney Tough posted on Facebook about how, as with previous Quarantunes, the lyrics of their chosen song has taken on a new meaning in the present moment:

To me, this particular song "Limp" that we've chosen to cover, is about directly confronting a partner in a relationship who’s gaslighting you. It's a feeling that some of us may know well, unfortunately. Today, with our horrendous leader berating reporters who challenge him with facts, and constantly belittling and neglecting those in need for personal gain, it feels ever so appropriate to redirect this message towards him.

It's a faithful read of the song, given some extra kick by the band's energetic and socially-distanced performances. And it's leavened with just the right amount of humor by guest spots from y the musicians' various pets. Watch multiple times below.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

