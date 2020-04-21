Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The Heard

Orlando's DJ BMF to pay tribute to the unforgettable sounds and visions of Prince on Wednesday night

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM

Watch live video from DJ_BMF on www.twitch.tvLocal DJ (and Video Jockey) BMF has been on a roll for the last couple of weeks, taking his carefully-curated VJ sets like a DJ set but with vintage music video clips out of their usual home of Lil Indies and into cyberspace on his Twitch channel.

On Wednesday night, BMF is going full-steam ahead with his much-anticipated annual Prince tribute night (this will be the 10th one) with  livestream set that promises to be a masterclass in the music of the Purple One. Complete with vintage and rare clips.

DJ BMF goes live with Purple Reign: Prince Video Mix on Wednesday, April 22 (the day after the anniversary of the Artist's passing), at 8 p.m. Watch the Twitch feed above.

click image PHOTO COURTESY DJ BMF/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy DJ BMF/Facebook

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two Orlando restaurants reopen under one roof to serve Greek and Spanish cuisine to-go Read More

  2. This Central Florida drive-in is the only theater showing first-run movies in the entire United States Read More

  3. Orlando's hotels and theme parks will eventually reopen, but things will never be the same Read More

  4. Halloween Horror Nights still likely to happen this year, but massive changes are in the works Read More

  5. Nearly 94 percent of Florida residents who applied for unemployment still haven't seen a check Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation