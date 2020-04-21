Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Orlando's DJ BMF to pay tribute to the unforgettable sounds and visions of Prince on Wednesday night
Local DJ (and Video Jockey) BMF
has been on a roll for the last couple of weeks, taking his carefully-curated VJ sets –
like a DJ set but with vintage music video clips –
out of their usual home of Lil Indies and into cyberspace on his Twitch channel
.
On Wednesday night, BMF is going full-steam ahead with his much-anticipated annual
Prince tribute night (this will be the 10th one) with livestream set that promises to be a masterclass in the music of the Purple One. Complete with vintage and rare clips.
DJ BMF goes live with Purple Reign: Prince Video Mix
on Wednesday, April 22 (the day after the anniversary of the Artist's passing), at 8 p.m. Watch the Twitch feed above.
