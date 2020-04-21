Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Orlando opens online BRACE portal to connect local small businesses with available resources

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy City of Orlando/Facebook
City leaders in Orlando have launched a program to guide local small businesses towards available resources, financial and otherwise. The City of Orlando and Orlando Economic Partnership have teamed to launch BRACE (The Businesses Recovery Assistance and Collaborative Engagement), a platform designed to connect local small businesses with information and assistance to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners are encouraged to sign up here, where you will be connected with a BRACE team member to hopefully connect you with some hopefully useful and much-needed resources.

Additionally, Orlando Economic Partnership maintains an online Covid-19 Resource Guide for local employers, with an array of resources, information and links.

When asked during the video conference announcing this program if Orlando's city government was going to make finding directly available to affected businesses  the question on everyone's minds after the Florida Emergency Small Business Bridge Loan program and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ran out of money so quickly  local station WESH reports that Dyer responded, "We don’t have the budget to be able to do that. Part of the package that’s being debated now would be 250 billion dollars to go to state and local governments. If that comes through, we have the possibility of creating some programs."



— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

