Willie Nelson, Higher Together and the best 420 music livestreams to keep your day nice and chill

Happy 420! Finally, a day where sitting at home on your couch might not be the worst thing in the world. And to provide you with a soundtrack for whatever you choose to imbibe today, music luminaries across genres are throwing all-star livestream events celebrating their plant of choice. We've compiled a list of some of the best, for your enhanced enjoyment …
Willie Nelson's Come and Toke It
Is anyone surprised? Country icon and marijuana entrepreneur Nelson promises four hours and 20 minutes of live "variety-show" stye entertainment (including chefs, comedians and artists) with proceeds benefiting the Last Prisoner Project. 2:20 p.m.
Highstram 420 Festival
Originally set for RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., this fest featuring Melissa Etheridge, Ape Drums (Major Lazer), Disco Biscuits, DJ Maseo, the Backyard Band and the Pharcyde is still set to go, moving online for an arguably bigger audience. Proceeds go to Live Nation’s Crew Nation, Drug Policy Alliance, and Americans for Safe Access.4 p.m.
The Great American Sesh In
Heavy lineup of true heads headlined by Cypress Hill's B-Real, Tommy Chong and Thievery Corporation's Rob Garza, along with Too Short, Citizen Cope and loads more. This telethon-style event is definitely one to watch. Proceeds benefit Covid-19 first responders. 11 a.m.
Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Cam'ron, Erykah Badu, Tycho, Stephen Marley, Billy Ray Cyrus (!!) and more make the move from Golden Gate Park to cyberspace. The show must go on. Also a benefit for the Last Prisoner Project. noon.
Snoop Dogg's The Chronic: Legalized Worldwide
It may not be a fest, but rapper Snoop Dogg is celebrating 420 in a very befitting manner. The Doggfather (as DJ Snoopadelic) is taking to Instagram Live for a special DJ set celebrating his epochal 1992 collaboration with Dr. Dre, The Chronic. 4:20 p.m.
420 for a Cause
A constellation of musicians – Dance Party Time Machine, Ghost-Live, DJ Logic, Dragondeer, Dopapod, Star Kitchen, SPAGA –and comedians
– Doug Benson, Ron Funches, Beth Stelling – come together to celebrate the day and raise money for the Payback, the Angel Relief Fund, the Colorado COVD Relief Fund, and the Colorado Comedy Relief Fund.1 p.m.
Shambala + Westwood 420 Livestream
EDM-heavy all-dayer features Skratch Bastid, Stickybuds, A.Skillz, Mat the Alien, Defunk and the Funk Hunters. This might be the closest you'll get to the real thing for awhile. Streams on Twitch. 3 p.m.