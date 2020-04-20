Survey shows pot users worry about smoking dangers during the coronavirus pandemic

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Grav via Unsplash
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have pot smokers in a quandary.
A new AmericanMarijuana.org
survey shows that 54.4 percent of marijuana users with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to poor outcomes if they contract the novel coronavirus. Among pot users without lung problems, that percentage is 34.5 percent.
Even so, just 28 percent of participants report switching from joints, pipes or bongs to non-smoking alternatives such as edibles during the pandemic.
The survey doesn't explain their reluctance to put down the bong and pick up the hard candy, but here in Florida, it certainly has to do with most edibles being banned.
While you can ingest THC through tinctures and oils, the colorful candies of the West Coast are forbidden in sunny Florida, meaning any gummies or cookies you consume were either homemade or smuggled over state lines.
A previous AmericanMarijuana survey
holds another clue: nearly half of pot users purchased extra stash before the crisis reached full bloom. At more than $80 a quarter, it's understandable why folks wouldn't let the good stuff go to waste.
