Monday, April 20, 2020

Survey shows pot users worry about smoking dangers during the coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GRAV VIA UNSPLASH
  • Photo courtesy Grav via Unsplash
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have pot smokers in a quandary.

A new AmericanMarijuana.org survey shows that 54.4 percent of marijuana users with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to poor outcomes if they contract the novel coronavirus. Among pot users without lung problems, that percentage is 34.5 percent.

Even so, just 28 percent of participants report switching from joints, pipes or bongs to non-smoking alternatives such as edibles during the pandemic.

The survey doesn't explain their reluctance to put down the bong and pick up the hard candy, but here in Florida, it certainly has to do with most edibles being banned.



While you can ingest THC through tinctures and oils, the colorful candies of the West Coast are forbidden in sunny Florida, meaning any gummies or cookies you consume were either homemade or smuggled over state lines.

A previous AmericanMarijuana survey holds another clue: nearly half of pot users purchased extra stash before the crisis reached full bloom. At more than $80 a quarter, it's understandable why folks wouldn't let the good stuff go to waste.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

