Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 20, 2020

Bloggytown

State Road 408 exit ramp to Orange Avenue closing for six months

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
The eastbound State Road 408 exit ramp to Orange Ave. is closing as early as 5 a.m. Monday, April 27, for approximately six months.

The closure of Exit 10C will allow crews to demolish the current exit ramp to Orange Avenue and rebuild a new one to accommodate a wider eastbound S.R. 408.

Tolls will be suspended at the eastbound S.R. 408 exit to Mills Ave. (Exit 11B) during the closure. A non-signalized U-turn will be created on Mills Ave. under S.R. 408, which will allow drivers to use South Street to access downtown Orlando.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FDOT
  • Image via FDOT
For more information about the closure of the eastbound S.R. 408 exit ramp to Orange Avenue, please see the map above or this attachment.

The temporary U-turn at Mills Avenue is not wide enough to accommodate trucks. An alternate route via Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 441/17-92) (Exit 9) will be dedicated for trucks.
The long-term closure is necessary to rebuild the ramp and widen eastbound State Road 408. click to tweet
Additional overnight ramp closures in the area may be necessary to continue work at the S.R. 408 and I-4 interchange. Visit the I-4 Ultimate interactive map to view the most up-to-date construction alerts or to sign up for construction updates.



Motorists should maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone, follow posted detour signs, and allow extra time to navigate the downtown area.

Modifications or extensions to these schedules may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's hotels and theme parks will eventually reopen, but things will never be the same Read More

  2. As Florida's beaches fill up, coronavirus numbers continue to climb Sunday Read More

  3. Florida panthers filmed fighting in the wild for the first time ever Read More

  4. Florida's jobless numbers for March are bad, but they're also much worse than they look Read More

  5. Two Orlando restaurants reopen under one roof to serve Greek and Spanish cuisine to-go Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation