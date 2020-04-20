State Road 408 exit ramp to Orange Avenue closing for six months

click to enlarge
The eastbound State Road 408 exit ramp to Orange Ave. is closing as early as 5 a.m. Monday, April 27, for approximately six months.
The closure of Exit 10C will allow crews to demolish the current exit ramp to Orange Avenue and rebuild a new one to accommodate a wider eastbound S.R. 408.
Tolls will be suspended at the eastbound S.R. 408 exit to Mills Ave. (Exit 11B) during the closure. A non-signalized U-turn will be created on Mills Ave. under S.R. 408, which will allow drivers to use South Street to access downtown Orlando.
For more information about the closure of the eastbound S.R. 408 exit ramp to Orange Avenue, please see the map above or this attachment
The temporary U-turn at Mills Avenue is not wide enough to accommodate trucks. An alternate route via Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 441/17-92) (Exit 9) will be dedicated for trucks.
Additional overnight ramp closures in the area may be necessary to continue work at the S.R. 408 and I-4 interchange. Visit the I-4 Ultimate interactive map
to view the most up-to-date construction alerts or to sign up for construction updates.
Motorists should maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone, follow posted detour signs, and allow extra time to navigate the downtown area.
Modifications or extensions to these schedules may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.
