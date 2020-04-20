Tip Jar

Monday, April 20, 2020

Sanford food supplier to markets and restaurants now selling discounted produce and other fresh foods to everyone

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge SPG Sanford at 1300 S. French Ave. - PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
  • SPG Sanford at 1300 S. French Ave.
Samford's Sanwa Food Group (SFG) location, a food supplier with several locations in the greater Central Florida area, has announced that three days a week its doors will be open to the public to buy fresh food at wholesale prices.

SPG primarily supplies restaurants and markets with "fruits, veggies, meats, seafood" and more, but with that supply chain adversely affected by the pandemic, SPG has an overstock of fresh produce and meat, which they are offering direct to consumers at a hefty wholesale discount.

SPG Sanford is located at 1300 S. French Ave. and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. You can call ahead at 407-268-3232.
click to enlarge Sanwa Fresh Sanford is not usually open to the public - PHOTO VIA SANWA FRESH SANFORD
  • Photo via Sanwa Fresh Sanford
  • Sanwa Fresh Sanford is not usually open to the public
The full announcement from SFG is below:
We are SFG of Sanford, a local food distribution center. We have been serving the Central Florida community since 2002, delivering fresh food and supplies to local restaurants and markets. In an effort to better serve our community here in Sanford during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will begin offering our products directly to the community. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:00am-12:00pm, customers can come by and purchase various prepackaged fruits, veggies, meats, seafood and dry groceries.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SANWA FOOD GROUP OF SANFORD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sanwa Food Group of Sanford/Facebook
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

