Monday, April 20, 2020
Sanford food supplier to markets and restaurants now selling discounted produce and other fresh foods to everyone
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM
click to enlarge
Samford's Sanwa Food Group
Photo via Google Maps
SPG Sanford at 1300 S. French Ave.
(SFG) location, a food supplier with several locations in the greater Central Florida area, has announced that three days a week its doors will be open to the public to buy fresh food at wholesale prices.
SPG primarily supplies restaurants and markets with "fruits, veggies, meats, seafood" and more, but with that supply chain adversely affected by the pandemic, SPG has an overstock of fresh produce and meat, which they are offering direct to consumers at a hefty wholesale discount.
SPG Sanford is located
at 1300 S. French Ave. and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. You can call ahead at
407-268-3232.
click to enlarge
Photo via Sanwa Fresh Sanford
Sanwa Fresh Sanford is not usually open to the public
The full announcement from SFG is below:
We are SFG of Sanford, a local food distribution center. We have been serving the Central Florida community since 2002, delivering fresh food and supplies to local restaurants and markets. In an effort to better serve our community here in Sanford during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will begin offering our products directly to the community. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:00am-12:00pm, customers can come by and purchase various prepackaged fruits, veggies, meats, seafood and dry groceries.
click to enlarge
Photo via Sanwa Food Group of Sanford/Facebook
