Monday, April 20, 2020

Tornado spotted at Seminole County recreational facility

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEMINOLE COUNTY/TWITTER
  • Photo via Seminole County/Twitter
Updated, 1 p.m. | NWS confirmed it was a tornado spotting.

Seminole County authorities spotted a funnel-shaped "weather system" in the skies on Monday, near the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford. They've notified the National Weather Service station in Melbourne.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of east Central Florida on Monday. In the video, it sure looks a lot like a tornado.

"Wind gusts to 60 mph or greater and hail up to 1 inch in diameter are possible in the strongest storms as these move quickly eastward up to 45 to 50 mph," said the NWS advisory. "A tornado or two will also be possible."

The complex is located at 3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd., and can host four baseball games at once on a busy day. It's been shut down for games since the coronavirus pandemic suspended team sports, but exercising with proper social distancing is still allowed.
click to enlarge NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • National Weather Service
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

