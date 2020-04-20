Tornado spotted at Seminole County recreational facility

click to enlarge Photo via Seminole County/Twitter

click to enlarge National Weather Service

Seminole County authorities spotted a funnel-shaped "weather system" in the skies on Monday, near the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford. They've notified the National Weather Service station in Melbourne.The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of east Central Florida on Monday. In the video, it sure looks a lot like a tornado."Wind gusts to 60 mph or greater and hail up to 1 inch in diameter are possible in the strongest storms as these move quickly eastward up to 45 to 50 mph," said the NWS advisory. "A tornado or two will also be possible."The complex is located at 3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd., and can host four baseball games at once on a busy day. It's been shut down for games since the coronavirus pandemic suspended team sports, but exercising with proper social distancing is still allowed.