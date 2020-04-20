Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 20, 2020

The Heard

Eugene Snowden to take the stage at Will's Pub for a livestream '10 Pints of Truth' this Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:39 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EUGENE SNOWDEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eugene Snowden/Facebook
You can't keep a good showman down, and Eugene Snowden has been one of Orlando's best for many years. Last seen closing the festivities during Andy Matchett's No Days Off virtual telethon in March, Snowden is returning to digital screens this week for a livestream version of his long-running 10 Pints of Truth musical residency live from Will's Pub.

Snowden returns to the Will's Pub stage with Chuck Crawley this Wednesday night, April 22, at 9 p.m. playing songs and telling stories to an empty room  but hopefully online multitudes. Will's Pub owner Will Walker has also threatened to take the stage and spin a few yarns of his own.

Follow the Facebook event page for more details, and this will stream Live on the Will's Pub Facebook. This has the potential to be a truly unforgettable evening.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Florida's beaches fill up, coronavirus numbers continue to climb Sunday Read More

  2. Orlando's hotels and theme parks will eventually reopen, but things will never be the same Read More

  3. Two Orlando restaurants reopen under one roof to serve Greek and Spanish cuisine to-go Read More

  4. Florida's jobless numbers for March are bad, but they're also much worse than they look Read More

  5. Florida panthers filmed fighting in the wild for the first time ever Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation