Timucua Arts Foundation streams five-time Grammy nominee and Florida music professor Chuck Owen performing with ReSurgence on Sunday

Chuck Owens' ReSurgence from Timucua Arts Foundation on Vimeo.Passionate and nationally respected jazz performer and University of South Florida music professor Chuck Owen is known for his unique compositional voice. On Sunday, fans can revisit the maestro and his ReSurgence outfit's genre-bending take on jazz, beaming a kaleidoscopic view of American music directly into the comfort of your home.
