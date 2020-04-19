The Heard

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Timucua Arts Foundation streams five-time Grammy nominee and Florida music professor Chuck Owen performing with ReSurgence on Sunday

Posted By on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM

Chuck Owens' ReSurgence from Timucua Arts Foundation on Vimeo.

Passionate and nationally respected jazz performer and University of South Florida music professor Chuck Owen is known for his unique compositional voice. On Sunday, fans can revisit the maestro and his ReSurgence outfit's genre-bending take on jazz, beaming a kaleidoscopic view of American music directly into the comfort of your home.

For decades, Owen's primary creative outlet was his 19-piece Jazz Surge, which he founded in 1995. As conductor, primary composer, arranger, and producer of all six of their celebrated albums, Owens takes special pride in the last three receiving Grammy nominations.

Owns has taught for 35 years, 22 of them as director of the USF Jazz Ensemble, and says his compositions and arrangements "are steeped in the jazz tradition but draw liberally and often playfully from a diverse array of additional influences that include contemporary classical, American folk/roots music, Latin, funk, hip-hop ... even country."

Last year, Timucua Arts Foundation presented a special "Timucua Live" broadcast of Owens performing with his sextet ReSurgence, which features Sara Caswell, Jack Wilkins, Corey Christiansen, Mark Neuenschwander and Matt Wilson – as he performed behind a piano for the first time in 20 years.



They're rebroadcasting it Sunday in its entirety, which is almost as good as being there, minus the wine and hors d'oeuvres, these pandemic days.

Check out Chuck Owen's ReSurgence Concert Re-Broadcast on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. via Timucua Live, and embedded in the video up top.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CHUCK OWEN
  • Photo courtesy Chuck Owen

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

