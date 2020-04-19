As Florida's beaches fill up, coronavirus numbers continue to climb Sunday

click to enlarge
Screenshot via Technical Tech Tube/You Tube
Coronavirus model made of matches
Even as Sunshine State beaches were full of people over the weekend
, the Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday morning about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
Total number of cases: 25,996
Increase in cases from a Saturday morning count: 727
Deaths of Florida residents: 764
Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 1,785
Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 175
Percentage of deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 22.9
Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state: 9,166
Cases in Orange County,
the largest number in the middle of the state: 1,189
Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number in the Tampa Bay: 952
Cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida: 847
Cases in Lee County, the largest number in Southwest Florida: 753
Cases in Escambia County, the largest number in Northwest Florida: 309
Source: Florida Department of Health
