As Florida's beaches fill up, coronavirus numbers continue to climb Sunday

Coronavirus model made of matches

Even as Sunshine State beaches were full of people over the weekend , the Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday morning about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:Total number of cases: 25,996Increase in cases from a Saturday morning count: 727Deaths of Florida residents: 764Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 1,785Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 175Percentage of deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 22.9Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state: 9,166Cases inthe largest number in the middle of the state: 1,189Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number in the Tampa Bay: 952Cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida: 847Cases in Lee County, the largest number in Southwest Florida: 753Cases in Escambia County, the largest number in Northwest Florida: 309