Sunday, April 19, 2020

As Florida's beaches fill up, coronavirus numbers continue to climb Sunday

Posted By on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge Coronavirus model made of matches - SCREENSHOT VIA TECHNICAL TECH TUBE/YOU TUBE
  • Screenshot via Technical Tech Tube/You Tube
  • Coronavirus model made of matches
Even as Sunshine State beaches were full of people over the weekend, the Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday morning about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

Total number of cases: 25,996

Increase in cases from a Saturday morning count: 727

Deaths of Florida residents: 764



Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 1,785

Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 175

Percentage of deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 22.9

Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state: 9,166

Cases in Orange County, the largest number in the middle of the state: 1,189

Cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number in the Tampa Bay: 952

Cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida: 847

Cases in Lee County, the largest number in Southwest Florida: 753

Cases in Escambia County, the largest number in Northwest Florida: 309


Source: Florida Department of Health
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

