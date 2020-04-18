The Heard

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Marc With a C's slice of DIY theater and songcraft 'The Obscurity Project' is now available on Amazon Prime

Posted By on Sat, Apr 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MARC WITH A C/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Marc With a C/Facebook
Local jack-of-all-trades singer/songwriter/arch-conceptualist Marc With a C may not be able to play live in front of an audience anytime soon, but there's some good news for his fans and those of us looking for something new to watch during shelter-in-place.

Amazon Prime is now streaming Marc's one-man production, The Obscurity Show. Over two nights at Downtown Arts Collective last summer, Marc With a C hold court with this "experiment in DIY theatrical minimalism," a combination of concert and theatrical monologue.

Marc With a C told the Weekly:
"I couldn't be more excited to release the final portion of my Obscurity project. My aspirations are to instill hope with my very specific story and manner of songwriting, and as this is the piece I'd like to be remembered for, I'm thrilled to be able to finally share this stark and long-gestating labor of love!"

Marc With a C Presents: The Obscurity Show is available now on Amazon Prime free for Prime members. You can also rent digitally for 1.99, or buy digitally for 4.99. If you're a physical media person, buy the dvd directly from the artist.


Marc — Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

