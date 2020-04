Marc With a C's slice of DIY theater and songcraft 'The Obscurity Project' is now available on Amazon Prime

click image Photo courtesy Marc With a C/Facebook

"I couldn't be more excited to release the final portion of my Obscurity project. My aspirations are to instill hope with my very specific story and manner of songwriting, and as this is the piece I'd like to be remembered for, I'm thrilled to be able to finally share this stark and long-gestating labor of love!"

ree for Prime members. You can also rent digitally for 1.99, or buy digitally for 4.99. If you're a physical media person, buy the dvd directly from the artist.

Local jack-of-all-trades singer/songwriter/arch-conceptualist Marc With a C may not be able to play live in front of an audience anytime soon, but there's some good news for his fans and those of us looking for something new to watch during shelter-in-place. Amazon Prime is now streaming Marc's one-man production,. Over two nights at Downtown Arts Collective last summer, Marc With a C hold court with this "experiment in DIY theatrical minimalism," a combination of concert and theatrical monologue.Marc With a C told theis available now on Amazon Prime Marc