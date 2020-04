The Grand Collab hip-hop fest says 'Stay Up Homiez!' by live streaming Saturday via Twitch

click to enlarge Screenshot via The Grand Collab/Twitch

A soundcheck session the night before the show, to make sure it sounds tight

Joining together "in the spirit of togetherness and social distancing," local showcase-producing powerhouse the Grand Collab are bringing their good vibes directly into your home via Twitch on Saturday night.

Calling this online installment of their popular hip-hop fest "STAY (UP) HOM(I)E(Z)!" the Collab crew include one of their deepest rosters yet, including E-Turn, J Biz and BIG PHELS, Midaz The Beast, MarzMello of Beermoneyunltd, AmIAm, Truly Def and Aubrey West, EyeQ, 200 Records A Day, DJ Bonita Vibez, and organizer DJ Cub rounding out the night.

When it debuted in 2014, our music columnist Bao Le-Huu said , "I’m rooting hard for this new entry into the scene. We would all be in a different, much better place if we fostered a rounded and enlightened local-music heterogeneity instead of the patchwork of cliques we often are."Since then, it's only grown through the years, becoming a musical gathering place, until now only in person. Saturday promises all the togetherness possible In These Times, and maybe just a little bit more.I was invited to take a listen to their soundcheck the night before, and the collaboration and sound is immediate and incredible. My girlfriend and I will be watching Saturday via the Twitch app on our Roku TV, to get more of the ol' nightclub feel. For a few hours, it might not even seem like we're sheltering at home – and that's kind of the point.With a message to "Please stay home, stay safe, and stay up homiez!" the show allows viewers to make donations directly to the performers via PayPal.me/thegrandcollab and Venmo (@thegrandcollab), with all proceeds going directly to the artists.The stream starts at 6 p.m. and continues until 11 o'clock, or whenever they decide to stop. It's all streaming for free on Twitch, usually a platform for live gaming videos, at twitch.tv/thegrandcollab . Check out the Facebook event page for more details.