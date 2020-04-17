The Grand Collab hip-hop fest says 'Stay Up Homiez!' by live streaming Saturday via Twitch

Joining together "in the spirit of togetherness and social distancing," local showcase-producing powerhouse the Grand Collab are bringing their good vibes directly into your home via Twitch on Saturday night.
Calling this online installment of their popular hip-hop fest "STAY (UP) HOM(I)E(Z)!" the Collab crew include one of their deepest rosters yet, including E-Turn, J Biz and BIG PHELS, Midaz The Beast, MarzMello of Beermoneyunltd, AmIAm, Truly Def and Aubrey West, EyeQ, 200 Records A Day, DJ Bonita Vibez, and organizer DJ Cub rounding out the night.When it debuted in 2014, our music columnist Bao Le-Huu said, "I’m rooting hard for this new entry into the scene. We would all be in a different, much better place if we fostered a rounded and enlightened local-music heterogeneity instead of the patchwork of cliques we often are."
