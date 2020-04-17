The Heard

Friday, April 17, 2020

The Heard

The Grand Collab hip-hop fest says 'Stay Up Homiez!' by live streaming Saturday via Twitch

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 11:59 PM

click to enlarge A soundcheck session the night before the show, to make sure it sounds tight - SCREENSHOT VIA THE GRAND COLLAB/TWITCH
  • Screenshot via The Grand Collab/Twitch
  • A soundcheck session the night before the show, to make sure it sounds tight

Joining together "in the spirit of togetherness and social distancing," local showcase-producing powerhouse the Grand Collab are bringing their good vibes directly into your home via Twitch on Saturday night.

Calling this online installment of their popular hip-hop fest "STAY (UP) HOM(I)E(Z)!" the Collab crew include one of their deepest rosters yet, including E-Turn, J Biz and BIG PHELS, Midaz The Beast, MarzMello of Beermoneyunltd, AmIAm, Truly Def and Aubrey West, EyeQ, 200 Records A Day, DJ Bonita Vibez, and organizer DJ Cub rounding out the night.

click to enlarge DJ Bonita Vibes - PHOTO VIA DJ BONITA VIBES
  • Photo via DJ Bonita Vibes
  • DJ Bonita Vibes
When it debuted in 2014, our music columnist Bao Le-Huu said, "I’m rooting hard for this new entry into the scene. We would all be in a different, much better place if we fostered a rounded and enlightened local-music heterogeneity instead of the patchwork of cliques we often are."

Since then, it's only grown through the years, becoming a musical gathering place, until now only in person. Saturday promises all the togetherness possible In These Times, and maybe just a little bit more.



I was invited to take a listen to their soundcheck the night before, and the collaboration and sound is immediate and incredible. My girlfriend and I will be watching Saturday via the Twitch app on our Roku TV, to get more of the ol' nightclub feel. For a few hours, it might not even seem like we're sheltering at home – and that's kind of the point.
click to enlarge E-Turn - PHOTO VIA E-TURN
  • Photo via E-Turn
  • E-Turn
With a message to "Please stay home, stay safe, and stay up homiez!" the show allows viewers to make donations directly to the performers via PayPal.me/thegrandcollab and Venmo (@thegrandcollab), with all proceeds going directly to the artists.
click to enlarge Midaz the Beast - PHOTO VIA MIDAZ THE BEAST
  • Photo via Midaz the Beast
  • Midaz the Beast
The stream starts at 6 p.m. and continues until 11 o'clock, or whenever they decide to stop. It's all streaming for free on Twitch, usually a platform for live gaming videos, at twitch.tv/thegrandcollab. Check out the Facebook event page for more details.
Watch live video from thegrandcollab on www.twitch.tv _
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

