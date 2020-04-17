Shop loud and local with Orlando label Total Punk Records' 'Totally Bananas' sale

click image
Photo courtesy Total Punk/Facebook
A selection of Total Punk's finest 7" singles
If your stimulus checks have arrived and you're casting about for local businesses to support with a few dollars, now would be a perfect time to treat yourself to some of the finest in damaged art-punk to come out of Orlando. Local label Total Punk Records
are currently having a fire sale on back-catalog titles
, with the added incentive of free albums included with with eligible orders.
With releases from heavyweights like Quintron, Black Panties, Predator, Counter Intuits, Patsy, the Archaeas, and a host of hand-drawn surrealist Rodney Dangerfield prints by label head Rich Evans, it's safe to say there's something for everyone. Total Punk singles are going for $2-$4, Total Punk LPs for $6-$8, and Mind Meld
LPs for $8-$10.
Evans' own band Golden Pelicans
were in the midst of a dream tour of Australia when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread like wildfire all around the world, forcing them to cancel the remainder of their shows and return home to "shelter in place." His Mayhem on Mills wrestling company also had to cancel two big April events. With events and new releases on hold for the foreseeable future, invest a little bit in a label and person who has helped make Orlando a much stranger and louder place.
