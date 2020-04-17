The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

The Heard

Shop loud and local with Orlando label Total Punk Records' 'Totally Bananas' sale

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click image A selection of Total Punk's finest 7" singles - PHOTO COURTESY TOTAL PUNK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Total Punk/Facebook
  • A selection of Total Punk's finest 7" singles
If your stimulus checks have arrived and you're casting about for local businesses to support with a few dollars, now would be a perfect time to treat yourself to some of the finest in damaged art-punk to come out of Orlando. Local label Total Punk Records are currently having a fire sale on back-catalog titles, with the added incentive of free albums included with with eligible orders.

With releases from heavyweights like Quintron, Black Panties, Predator, Counter Intuits, Patsy, the Archaeas, and a host of hand-drawn surrealist Rodney Dangerfield prints by label head Rich Evans, it's safe to say there's something for everyone. Total Punk singles are going for $2-$4, Total Punk LPs for $6-$8, and Mind Meld LPs for $8-$10.

Evans' own band Golden Pelicans were in the midst of a dream tour of Australia when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread like wildfire all around the world, forcing them to cancel the remainder of their shows and return home to "shelter in place." His Mayhem on Mills wrestling company also had to cancel two big April events. With events and new releases on hold for the foreseeable future, invest a little bit in a label and person who has helped make Orlando a much stranger and louder place.





— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pro-Trump PAC run by McMahon pledged $18.5 million the same day DeSantis deemed WWE an 'essential business' in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida panthers filmed fighting in the wild for the first time ever Read More

  3. DeSantis is assembling a task force to determine when and how Florida will reopen Read More

  4. Two Orlando Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus Read More

  5. New Florida law used against recreational marijuana proposal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation