Friday, April 17, 2020

Publix is donating $1 million to Feeding America food banks

Publix Charities donated $1 million to Feeding America member food banks on Wednesday, bringing its total donated to the nonprofit to $2 million.

The donation will be distributed to food banks throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia—every state the grocery chain is located in.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.

“This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando is receiving $100,000. click to tweet
Portions of the donation will go to local groups in Central Florida like Feeding Tampa Bay, All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando.



Here’s a list of the food banks — and the amount donated — in Florida.

All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota - $25,000

America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee - $17,500

Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville - $50,000

Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park - $150,000

Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa - $100,000

Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers - $50,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando - $100,000

Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce - $35,000

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

