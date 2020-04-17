Publix is donating $1 million to Feeding America food banks

click to enlarge
Publix Charities donated $1 million to Feeding America member food banks on Wednesday, bringing its total donated to the nonprofit to $2 million.
The donation will be distributed to food banks throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia—every state the grocery chain is located in.
“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.
“This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
Portions of the donation will go to local groups in Central Florida like Feeding Tampa Bay, All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando.
Here’s a list of the food banks — and the amount donated — in Florida.
All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota - $25,000
America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee - $17,500
Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville - $50,000
Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park - $150,000
Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa - $100,000
Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers - $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando - $100,000
Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce - $35,000
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
