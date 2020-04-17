The Heard

Friday, April 17, 2020

Orlando tech workers create sad, funny 'Until We're Together Again' music video lamenting the woes of working from home

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA CONGA
  • Screenshot via Conga
This lonely group of talented tech nerds misses working in person with each other, so they produced an original song and music video to lament our collective work-from-home nightmare, "Until We're Together Again."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando-based tech company Conga made all its teams work remotely. They normally develop software suites alongside each other like the Conga Composer, a popular document generation and reporting product used with Salesforce.

In the old days, some of the more musically gifted team members would host regular open-mic nights after hours, which were also halted when the shelter-in-place period began. That's when one group of "Conganeers" decided to get together anyway via GoToMeeting, which they normally use for work, and ended up writing and recording an original song.

For most of us, this would be the start of a fairly lame idea, but these engineers developed something pretty damn good. The lyrics are fantastic and the song really grows on you.



Turns out these "band" members include some accomplished musicians who have released albums and toured the U.S. They're joined in the song by Conga CFO Bob Pinkerton.
Here are some of the lyrics, which are particularly apt for our time ...
We get to see the nature posters
hang on Nancy's wall,
swear that Jim's apartment looks
like a bathroom stall
Sandy's kids will scream real loud,
if given half a chance,
and I don't want to wonder
if Dave is wearing pants.

My brothers and my sisters are all right here with me,
on a screen that's not much bigger than a very small TV.
See their happy faces in little bitty frames,
it helps me keep them close, but it's really not the same.

I suffer through hours on video, spend all day on phone.
I'm sittin' here inside my house, but it doesn't feel like home.
It could be a while 'til we're in the same place,
I know we'll still be friends,
So I'll do my best all on my own, until we're together again.
Watch it above, or check it out on YouTube.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

