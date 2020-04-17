Orlando tech workers create sad, funny 'Until We're Together Again' music video lamenting the woes of working from home

Watch it above, or check it out on YouTube.We get to see the nature postershang on Nancy's wall,swear that Jim's apartment lookslike a bathroom stallSandy's kids will scream real loud,if given half a chance,and I don't want to wonderif Dave is wearing pants.
My brothers and my sisters are all right here with me,on a screen that's not much bigger than a very small TV.See their happy faces in little bitty frames,it helps me keep them close, but it's really not the same.
I suffer through hours on video, spend all day on phone.I'm sittin' here inside my house, but it doesn't feel like home.It could be a while 'til we're in the same place,I know we'll still be friends,So I'll do my best all on my own, until we're together again.
