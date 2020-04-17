The Gist

Friday, April 17, 2020

Disney just brought back its 'Bedtime Hotline' for these sometimes scary times

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM

click to enlarge "Go to bed," says Walt, probably. - PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
  • "Go to bed," says Walt, probably.
Has your kid ever asked for a goodnight message from Mickey Mouse? No? Well, here’s one waiting for them now.

ShopDisney announced the return of the Disney Bedtime Hotline on Friday in a blog post. Each phone call is limited to one message so, naturally, we called five times and listened to every character. (Disclaimer: They will all immediately hang up on your child.)

Kiddos can hear from Mickey, Minnie, Donald (who you probably won’t be able to understand), Daisy or Goofy.
Kiddos can hear from Mickey, Minnie, Donald (who you probably won’t be able to understand), Daisy or Goofy. click to tweet
Until April 30, parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY, or 1-877-764-2539.

If the ringing left from Goofy’s, “guh-hyuk, good night,” isn’t the exact comfort they need for an everlasting slumber, there are also downloadable sleep activities.



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

