Disney just brought back its 'Bedtime Hotline' for these sometimes scary times

"Go to bed," says Walt, probably.

Has your kid ever asked for a goodnight message from Mickey Mouse? No? Well, here’s one waiting for them now.ShopDisney announced the return of the Disney Bedtime Hotline on Friday in a blog post . Each phone call is limited to one message so, naturally, we called five times and listened to every character. (Disclaimer: They will all immediately hang up on your child.)Kiddos can hear from Mickey, Minnie, Donald (who you probably won’t be able to understand), Daisy or Goofy.Until April 30, parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY, or 1-877-764-2539.If the ringing left from Goofy’s, “guh-hyuk, good night,” isn’t the exact comfort they need for an everlasting slumber, there are also downloadable sleep activities