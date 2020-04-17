Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

Bloggytown

City of Orlando's COVID-19 data tracker shows cases by neighborhood

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORANGE TV/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Orange TV/YouTube
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the launch of the city's new COVID-19 data tracker at Friday's Orange County coronavirus press conference, which shows cases by neighborhood.

The tracker provides detailed maps and visualizations based off of state reports. The information on the site Friday currently reflects data from Thursday, April 16, with 301 cases within city limits. There have been 1,135 cases in Orange County.

The city aims to update the dashboard every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. when new data received is from the Florida Department of Health.

"No matter where you live in Orlando, you must stay diligent and stay home," said Dyer on Friday. "We are absolutely seeing the evidence that what we've done in our community has flattened the curve."



The maps do not give the names or addresses of people who have tested positive for the virus.

"In order to protect the privacy of City of Orlando residents, the data presented reflects the general location of those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and does not reflect their exact location," says the website.

Check out the City of Orlando COVID-19 Data Tracker right here. Then go wash your filthy hands.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Image via City of Orlando
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pro-Trump PAC run by McMahon pledged $18.5 million the same day DeSantis deemed WWE an 'essential business' in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida panthers filmed fighting in the wild for the first time ever Read More

  3. Two Orlando Publix employees have tested positive for coronavirus Read More

  4. People are protesting the shelter-in-place order outside the Orange County administration building Read More

  5. In the absence of state leadership, some Florida counties are reopening their beaches Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation