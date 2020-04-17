City of Orlando's COVID-19 data tracker shows cases by neighborhood

click to enlarge
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the launch of the city's new COVID-19 data tracker at Friday's Orange County coronavirus press conference, which shows cases by neighborhood.
The tracker provides detailed maps and visualizations based off of state reports. The information on the site Friday currently reflects data from Thursday, April 16, with 301 cases within city limits. There have been 1,135 cases in Orange County.
The city aims to update the dashboard every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. when new data received is from the Florida Department of Health.
"No matter where you live in Orlando, you must stay diligent and stay home," said Dyer on Friday. "We are absolutely seeing the evidence that what we've done in our community has flattened the curve."
The maps do not give the names or addresses of people who have tested positive for the virus.
"In order to protect the privacy of City of Orlando residents, the data presented reflects the general location of those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and does not reflect their exact location," says the website.
Check out the City of Orlando COVID-19 Data Tracker right here
