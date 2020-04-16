No news is bad news: a message from Magic 107.7's Leslye Gale on why she counts on Orlando Weekly

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

At the end of last year, I stood outside the elevators at the iHeartRadio offices in Maitland and told my Regional Vice President, Linda Byrd, that one of my top goals for 2020 was to foster a relationship between Magic 107.7 and Orlando Weekly.

I've been co-hosting the Magic Morning Show for nearly two decades and have always been a huge fan of the Weekly, but from afar. In other words, I knew about them, but I really don't think they knew much about me.

You see, my roots are not in radio, but in television news. I made the jump from WKMG's anchor desk back in 2001 after my son was born. Radio offered a more flexible schedule and gave me the freedom I needed to be a full-time mom. But what doesn't come with a squeaky new radio contract is the “cool” factor needed to be a really great, local morning radio personality.

Enter Orlando Weekly and their amazing writers and staff.

From day one at Magic, I've turned to the Weekly for advice on where to send our listeners to eat, dance, sing, pray, celebrate, mourn and most of all, where to unite. Whenever a new show opens or local diner closes, I can count on Orlando Weekly to know first. When Pulse happened, and now during this pandemic, I can count on the Weekly to tell me stories about what’s going on in my community and that affect the people I know and love.

There isn't a publication in Central Florida, free or otherwise, that crawls into the nooks and crannies of Orlando's theaters, restaurants, political debates and even tragedies, like the amazing pens at Orlando Weekly.

And that's why I wanted so badly to develop a relationship with the folks at the Weekly. I need you, Orlando Weekly!! I'm just not cool enough without you. Who is?????

And now Orlando Weekly needs us. That’s why I’m joining the Orlando Weekly Press Club. Not just for the swag and the invitations to cool parties, but because it’s so great to know the paper I count on counts on me, too, and there’s a way for me to give back. There’s nothing better than having a partner you can count on – I know Chad feels the same. Right, Chad? Chad?

_

Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news that matters in Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.