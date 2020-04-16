The Heard

Thursday, April 16, 2020

DJ BMF, the Grand Collab, Southern Fried Sunday and other notable Orlando music livestreams this week

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM

click image Kurt Rambus - PHOTO COURTESY KURT RAMBUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Kurt Rambus/Facebook
  • Kurt Rambus
Orlando's musicians and DJs are doing their best to find new ways to reach audiences during the coronavirus pandemic, and though nothing will be as satisfying as seeing these artists perform in person, you should check out these livestream shows in the meantime. Here are some of the more notable ones set for this week. And if you have the means, throw them a couple of dollars via a virtual tip.

Did we miss your livestream event? Email and let us know!

Thursday, April 16

Stormy Thursday
Live local musicians strut their stuff from the New Standard's swank stage, with full amplification and lights.
9 p.m. The New Standard on Facebook

Terribly Wrong Radio
Kurt Rambus (aka local DJ Nigel John) spins an "Isolation" version of his outsider-dance "Terribly Wrong" club night on Instagram Live.
9:05 p.m. Instagram Live @blacksuede66

Friday, April 17

Kings County Livestream
Local rockers  fresh off releasing a new video for song "7 Seasons"  will livestream a stripped-down and unplugged set of covers and originals.
7 p.m. Kings County on Facebook.

Orlando Brewing Live Showcase
A clutch of local musicians  including Joseph Bryant & Mike Hollywood, Cody Henderson, Issac Ramos-Zayas and more  stream live sets through Orlando Brewing's social media.
7 p.m. Orlando Brewing Live event page on Facebook

Yo! BMF Raps Livestream
Longtime local DJ (and VJ!) BMF cuts up and mixes classic rap videos from the 1980s and 90s on his Twitch channel.
9 p.m. DJ BMF on Twitch.tv

Saturday, April 18



Stay Up Homiez!: Online Hip-Hop Fest
The Grand Collab puts on a star-studded virtual hip-hop fest with an army of local luminaries including E-Turn, EyeQ, DJ Cub, J Biz & BIG PHELS, and Midaz the Beast.
 6 p.m. The Grand Collab on Twitch.tv

Sunday, April 19

Chuck Owen's ReSurgence Concert Re-Broadcast
Revisit jazz lifer Chuck Owen and his ReSurgence outfit's genre-bending take on jazz, presenting a kaleidoscopic view of American music.
7:30 p.m. Timucua Live

Set It Off!: The (Online) Freestyle Party
BMF is pulling double duty this week, bringing his regular Freestyle (think Stevie B, Debbie Deb, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam) VJ night to Twitch.
8 p.m. DJ BMF on Twitch.tv

Southern Fried Sunday #StayHome Sunday
Southern Fried Sunday continues their powerhouse April run with a stacked lineup including Thomas and Hannah Wynn, Kaleigh Baker & Matt Walker and many more. This one goes late into the night.
2 p.m. Southern Fried Sunday on Facebook


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

