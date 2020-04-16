DJ BMF, the Grand Collab, Southern Fried Sunday and other notable Orlando music livestreams this week

click image
Photo courtesy Kurt Rambus/Facebook
-
Kurt Rambus
Orlando's musicians and DJs are doing their best to find new ways to reach audiences during the coronavirus pandemic, and though nothing will be as satisfying as seeing these artists perform in person, you should check out these livestream shows in the meantime. Here are some of the more notable ones set for this week. And if you have the means, throw them a couple of dollars via a virtual tip.
Thursday, April 16
Stormy Thursday
Live local musicians strut their stuff from the New Standard's swank stage, with full amplification and lights.
9 p.m. The New Standard on Facebook
Terribly Wrong Radio
Kurt Rambus (aka local DJ Nigel John) spins an "Isolation" version of his outsider-dance "Terribly Wrong" club night on Instagram Live.
9:05 p.m. Instagram Live @blacksuede66
Friday, April 17
Yo! BMF Raps Livestream
Kings County Livestream
Local rockers –
fresh off releasing a new video for song "7 Seasons" –
will livestream a stripped-down and unplugged set of covers and originals.
7 p.m. Kings County on Facebook.
Orlando Brewing Live Showcase
A clutch of local musicians –
including Joseph Bryant & Mike Hollywood, Cody Henderson, Issac Ramos-Zayas and more – stream live sets through Orlando Brewing's social media.
7 p.m. Orlando Brewing Live event page on Facebook
Longtime local DJ (and VJ!) BMF cuts up and mixes classic rap videos from the 1980s and ’
90s on his Twitch channel.
9 p.m. DJ BMF on Twitch.tv
Saturday, April 18
Stay Up Homiez!: Online Hip-Hop Fest
The Grand Collab puts on a star-studded virtual hip-hop fest with an army of local luminaries including E-Turn, EyeQ, DJ Cub, J Biz & BIG PHELS, and Midaz the Beast.
6 p.m. The Grand Collab on Twitch.tv
Sunday, April 19
Chuck Owen's ReSurgence Concert Re-Broadcast
Revisit jazz lifer Chuck Owen and his ReSurgence outfit's genre-bending take on jazz, presenting a kaleidoscopic view of American music.
7:30 p.m. Timucua Live
Set It Off!: The (Online) Freestyle Party
BMF is pulling double duty this week, bringing his regular Freestyle (think Stevie B, Debbie Deb, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam) VJ night to Twitch.
8 p.m. DJ BMF on Twitch.tv
Southern Fried Sunday #StayHome Sunday
Southern Fried Sunday continues their powerhouse April run with a stacked lineup including Thomas and Hannah Wynn, Kaleigh Baker & Matt Walker and many more. This one goes late into the night.
2 p.m. Southern Fried Sunday on Facebook
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe