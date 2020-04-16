Americans may soon have some money to spend, but how likely are they to spend it inside a theme park?

click to enlarge Photo via the Muppets/YouTube

With the curve now slowly being flattened, talk has already begun about just when and how the hard-hit tourism sector will reopen.



That’s not to say there isn’t any good news, according to the same Harris Poll, the thing Americans miss the most right now is dining out at restaurants and bars. Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema said, “the three things Americans miss most are: dining out at restaurants and bars (51 percent), gathering with friends and family (49 percent) and shopping in stores (39 percent).”



Even while big vacations may be postponed until next year or later, in the meantime, Americans are biting at the bits to get back to the consuming they do best.