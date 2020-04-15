Bloggytown

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Publix now offers special shopping hours to first responders and hospital staff

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
Starting Thursday, April 16, first responders and hospital staff will have special shopping hours at Publix.

Publix stores will appoint Thursday evenings from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. specifically for the emergency workers.

The announcement comes a few days after two employees tested positive for coronavirus at separate Publix stores in Pinellas County.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain recently installed plexiglass at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies. It’s also finally allowing employees to wear gloves and face masks. They've also introduced new mobile pay options like Apple Pay.



The company currently does not offer hazard pay for its employees.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Publix/Facebook
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

