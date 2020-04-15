Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Publix now offers special shopping hours to first responders and hospital staff
By James Bennett III
on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM
Starting Thursday, April 16, first responders and hospital staff will have special shopping hours at Publix.
Publix stores will appoint Thursday evenings from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. specifically for the emergency workers.
The announcement comes a few days after two employees tested positive
for coronavirus at separate Publix stores in Pinellas County.
The Lakeland-based grocery chain recently installed plexiglass
at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies. It’s also finally allowing employees to wear gloves and face masks
. They've also introduced new mobile pay options like Apple Pay.
The company currently does not offer hazard pay for its employees.
Tags: Publix, Orlando, coronavirus, COVID-19, Orange County Florida, public health, safety, Image
