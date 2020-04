Orlando chef Bruno Fonseca's Foreigner Experience goes domestic during COVID-19

click to enlarge Image courtesy of the Foreigner Experience

Chef Bruno Fonseca

Bruno Fonseca of the Foreigner Experience series of pop-up dinners has launched the Foreigner Domestic , a virtual class whereby the noted chef teaches guests how to home-cook a specific dish from ingredients hand-delivered by Fonseca himself.Every Sunday, chef Fonseca posts the menu (and wine pairing) on his website. Folks have until Wednesday morning to purchase the meal kit (with wine) for $75 per couple. Meal kits and wine are delivered by Friday, after which Fonseca posts a 30- to 45-minute video on YouTube showing you how to prep the meal.He even sends out a music playlist on Spotify to cook and eat to.Fonseca then holds a virtual meetup on Zoom after the class, so you can compare notes with your classmates.