Orlando chef Bruno Fonseca's Foreigner Experience goes domestic during COVID-19
By Faiyaz Kara
Wed, Apr 15, 2020
Chef Bruno Fonseca
Chef Bruno Fonseca
Bruno Fonseca of the Foreigner Experience series of pop-up dinners has launched the Foreigner Domestic
, a virtual class whereby the noted chef teaches guests how to home-cook a specific dish from ingredients hand-delivered by Fonseca himself.
Every Sunday, chef Fonseca posts the menu (and wine pairing) on his website. Folks have until Wednesday morning to purchase the meal kit (with wine) for $75 per couple. Meal kits and wine are delivered by Friday, after which Fonseca posts a 30- to 45-minute video on YouTube showing you how to prep the meal.
He even sends out a music playlist on Spotify to cook and eat to.
Fonseca then holds a virtual meetup on Zoom after the class, so you can compare notes with your classmates.
