Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Orlando chef Bruno Fonseca's Foreigner Experience goes domestic during COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge Chef Bruno Fonseca - IMAGE COURTESY OF THE FOREIGNER EXPERIENCE
  • Image courtesy of the Foreigner Experience
  • Chef Bruno Fonseca
Bruno Fonseca of the Foreigner Experience series of pop-up dinners has launched the Foreigner Domestic, a virtual class whereby the noted chef teaches guests how to home-cook a specific dish from ingredients hand-delivered by Fonseca himself.

Every Sunday, chef Fonseca posts the menu (and wine pairing) on his website. Folks have until Wednesday morning to purchase the meal kit (with wine) for $75 per couple. Meal kits and wine are delivered by Friday, after which Fonseca posts a 30- to 45-minute video on YouTube showing you how to prep the meal.

He even sends out a music playlist on Spotify to cook and eat to.

Fonseca then holds a virtual meetup on Zoom after the class, so you can compare notes with your classmates.



— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

