Regardless there are now hundreds, possibly even thousands of businesses that let you buy CBD oil. It’s become almost impossible to track, a simple search on Google for “CBD oil Near Me” or “Best CBD Oil” sees more and more businesses and brands pop up every day. This has created a problem for consumers.
How do you know what is the best CBD oil, and how do you know who are the best CBD oil companies? Well, we’re here to help. Here is a list of the 10 best CBD oil companies right now!
1. Balance CBD
Balance CBD slides right into first place on our list of the best CBD oil companies. Balance CBD offers one of the best and well-rounded CBD oils we’ve tried in 2020. Balance CBD has a wide range of CBD oils for sale, including THC free and full-spectrum CBD oils, all at different strengths. Their CBD oils are available at a great price, and they often have a 50% off sale, a current hot seller is their Immunity Blend CBD Oil.
All of Balance CBD’s products are sourced from the finest hemp farms in the USA; their hemp is grown organically without the use of pesticides, solvents, or chemical products. They are certified vegan and make all CBD products from all-natural ingredients. They then use a CO2 extraction process, which ensures that the final product preserves all of the natural terpenes. Balance CBD also offers a wide range of CBD gummies, CBD creams, and CBD oil for dogs. Their CBD Muscle Relief Cream was even featured at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards - a sign that this is a well respected CBD oil company.
Discreetly Baked is a high-end, premium CBD oil company. They truly offer some of the best CBD oils on the market, and that’s why they make our list. Discreetly Baked CBD oils are organic and made from all-natural ingredients. They sell a whole host of amazing, high-quality, THC-free and full-spectrum CBD products.
All Discreetly Baked products are lab tested and verified by a third party, so don’t let the name fool you. Discreetly Baked products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made from some of the finest CBD available. Discreetly Baked CBD enables you to buy CBD oil online that will make your mouth water; flavors include Peppermint Candy, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Cream, and Mandarin Orange, with potencies available in 250mg and 850mg. They also have a range of award-winning CBD vape pens.
3. Dani Pepper
Dani Pepper’s quality is second to none. They’ve proven themselves to be a worthy contender for stocking some of the best CBD products on the market. They have top quality assurance, and all of their products are independently tested by third-party labs. Their CBD oils are some of the purest we have ever sampled - and this is why they take second place on our list of best CBD oil companies.
Besides their natural unflavored option, their CBD oils come in quirky citrus and mint flavors. Dani Pepper also sells a great range of wellness products - just as this CBD lube. Dani Pepper’s packaging is classy, and everything about their CBD oil is premium apart from the price. They are certified vegan and make all CBD products from all-natural ingredients.
4. NuLeaf Naturals
NuLeaf Naturals are a Colorado-based brand, and they specialize in whole-plant extracts. Like the brands in positions one, two, and three of our list of best CBD oil companies NuLeaf Naturals create their CBD oils with organic hemp.
They only offer one CBD oil flavor, however, you can buy CBD oil online in a variety of different potency levels that range from 240mg to 4850mg. They also have CBD oil for dogs. NuLeaf Naturals is a well-respected brand, and they are well-reviewed online; however, they might be a little expensive for what CBD oil is worth. Saying that, they do offer a veterans discount.
5. Spruce
Spruce is a family-run business that was founded in 2018. Spruce creates high-quality CBD oil tinctures that are made from hemp that is organically sourced and extracted using ethanol as a natural solvent.
Spruce CBD oils are third-party lab tested, which means you know exactly what you are getting. However, Spruce CBD oils can be a little expensive. You can buy Spruce CBD oil in strengths of 750mg and 2400mg and are worthy contenders to join our list of best CBD oil companies. Their CBD oils are made using full-spectrum hemp extract, organic hemp seed oil, and natural flavors.
6. Sabaidee
Sabaidee was initially founded in 2018 by Alon Shabo. The company’s mission is to help individuals live a happier and healthier lifestyle through hemp. They let you buy Good Vibes CBD oil, they then let you buy Super Good Vibes CBD oil, which is a stronger version, and they also let you buy Mega Good Vibes CBD oil, which is their strongest offering.
Shabo founded the company out of his interest in the medicinal benefits of CBD after he witnessed his stepmother benefit from it while she was battling breast cancer. They sell a great range of CBD products and deserve a place on the list of best CBD oil companies. You’re able to buy Mint and Natural CBD oil from Sabaidee.
7. Mission Farms
Mission Farms is a newcomer to the arena of CBD oil. However, they’ve already made quite an impression. They grow their own hemp on their Colorado farms. Mission Farms wants to make the best CBD oil by overseeing CBD oil production every step of the way. By overseeing CBD oil production from seed to sale, they can ensure a high level of quality - and for this reason, they make the list of best CBD oil companies.
They make four types of CBD oil: Pure, Rest, Relieve, and Relax. As you can guess, each one has a specific blend of ingredients to help users. Their lines translate to a CBD oil for sleep, CBD oil for pain, and a CBD oil for anxiety. You can buy CBD oil in a sample size of 250mg, or buy 1000mg CBD oil.
8. Koi CBD
Koi CBD has a lot of style, and some great branding with excellent packaging. They are a great CBD oil company. They let you buy CBD oil online that’s some of the best on the market right now. Koi CBD boasts some of the tastiest CBD oils we have tried, and that’s why they make our list of best CBD brands.
They have a wide range of tasty flavors — everything from orange to lemon and line. Koi CBD also has a great range of CBD vape oil. They sell their own range of cartridges, and they have their own line of vape pens.
9. Green Roads
You can’t buy CBD oil without considering Green Roads. They’re a powerhouse of the CBD oil industry and one of the best brands. Green Roads are dedicated to educating the public about CBD, and they want to deliver pure CBD products to their customers.
Green Roads believe that everyone should have access to buy CBD Oil for this reason they provide discounts for military, veterans, and first responders. This means that everyone has access to one of the best CBD oils on the market today.
Their main line of CBD oil is an unflavored formula that comes in a wide selection of sizes and potencies. You can either get the classic bottle with a dropper, or you could try their pre-measured Daily Doses. If you’re looking for something different from the norm, their CBD Terpenes line features their formula infused with terpenes from various popular strains of cannabis. It’s hard not to include Green Roads on a list of the best CBD oil companies.
10. Joy Organics
Joy Organics are a family-run CBD company; they make premium grade, THC-free CBD oil. They have a dedication to product quality and customer care. They offer four flavors of CBD oil, a tranquil mint, a natural, summer lemon, and orange bliss. They let you buy CBD oil in a range of different strengths.
We think Joy Organics are a great company to round off our list, as well as a slick website where you can find Joy Organic CBD oil in their stores in their flagship Colorado store.
CBD is short for cannabidiol. Legal CBD is derived from hemp plants.
CBD often gets confused with marijuana. The key difference is that marijuana is used mainly as a recreational drug because it is abundant with the compound THC - tetrahydrocannabinol.
Hemp, on the other hand, is abundant with CBD. For this reason, hemp is used for CBD products, and it’s why only CBD products derived from hemp are legal in the USA.
Our bodies contain a network of receptors that are called the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system helps regulate various other systems of the body, such as our nervous system and immune system. It’s pretty much tied to every organ that we have.
Think of CBD as a power source that is used by the endocannabinoid system. As CBD is consumed, it is transformed into energy (endocannabinoids) for the other systems to repair themselves and function more efficiently.
This is why people often say they feel a balance within their body after they take CBD. It’s totally natural for us to take CBD, as humans, along with other mammals, have dedicated cannabinoid receptors.
CBD is legal federally in all 50 states in the USA thanks to the approval of the Agricultural Improvement Act 2018 (The Farm Bill). This removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.
This means that hemp-derived CBD is legal in the U.S. – but under specific certain conditions.
For CBD oil to be considered legal, the CBD needs to be derived from hemp and contain no more than 0.3% THC. CBD that comes from the marijuana plants remains illegal under the Controlled Substances Act.
All of the brands in the best CBD oil companies ranking are legal, and ship to all 50 states.
One of the most important things you can do is understand how to read a product label. The CBD industry can be very confusing.
If you want no THC at all, then go for a THC free CBD oil. If you don’t mind less than 0.3% THC, then for a full-spectrum CBD oil. Remember, full-spectrum CBD oil gives you the combined benefits of all of the cannabinoids found in hemp plants. When buying a CBD oil, you need to ask yourself:
• Is the CBD oil third-party lab tested?
• What are the additional ingredients found in the CBD oil?
• Is the CBD oil made from organic sources?
• Does it fit my budget?
• What is the strength of the CBD oil?
Our list of CBD oil companies contains CBD oil suitable for all budgets, and we make sure that only the best brands are selected.
According to Cowen & Co, nearly 7% of Americans are using CBD to treat their many ailments.
This is despite the fact that CBD has not been definitively proven to cure or alleviate any ailments or illnesses. There have been many instances of the FDA sending warning letters to companies that make outlandish health claims.
Nevertheless, there are countless reviews online where people say they use CBD for the following:
• Addiction
• Anxiety
• Arthritis
• Autism
• Cancer
• Depression
• Epilepsy
• Inflammation
• Insomnia
• Pain
• Skin Conditions
Many users claim to benefit from the CBD, however, CBD is something that still needs significant research.
Whilst many people have been using CBD, all of the companies on our list of best CBD oils recommend speaking to a doctor if you’re planning on using CBD oil long term. The FDA has not cleared CBD for medical use, and you should never stop using medicines that have been prescribed to you.
No. If you buy THC-free CBD oil, you will not experience a high. Even full-spectrum CBD oil will not get you high as it contains less than 0.3% THC. This is not enough to get you high. However, there have been cases of people failing drug tests, and this is because they bought CBD that was incorrectly labeled.
Our list of best CBD oil companies also contains THC free CBD oil. If you take THC free CBD oil, then there is no chance that you will get high.
THC-Free CBD oil does not contain THC.
Full-spectrum CBD, on the other hand, contains all of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. The benefit of full-spectrum CBD is something called the entourage effect. The entourage effect is essentially all of the cannabinoids interacting with each other and working together.
Hemp Seed oil is different from CBD oil. CBD oil is extracted from the hemp plants, however, please do not get CBD oil confused with hemp oil. Hemp oil comes from the seeds of the hemp plant.
Hemp oil contains no CBD and is essentially cooking oil. If you buy CBD oil from Amazon, you will probably end up buying hemp oil that does not contain CBD.
Hemp oil is essentially cooking oil and does not contain any added benefits.
CBD oil can be consumed in several different ways. The most common, as featured on the list of best CBD oils, is a CBD oil tincture. Here is the full list of ways to take CBD oil:
1. CBD Oil Tincture: A form of oral CBD oil ingestion. CBD tinctures are sold in dropper bottles. Simply use the dropper and place one or two drops under your tongue.
2. CBD Gummies: CBD gummies are treats that have been infused with CBD oil and come in tasty flavors. Simply eat a gummy for your dose of CBD.
3. CBD Capsules: CBD oils can be created in the form of a capsule. Ingest it like conventional medicine.
4. CBD Cream: CBD topicals are also called CBD creams; these are infused with CBD, and they penetrate the skin. The best CBD creams are made with “nano-CBD.” This is CBD that is small enough to penetrate the skin and be absorbed by your blood-stream for targeted relief.
It’s recommended that you do your research before you buy CBD oil. The list of best CBD oil companies is a good start, and it’s recommended to buy your CBD oil online. Buying CBD oil online lets you do comprehensive research and shop at your own convenience.
You should always remember to buy CBD oil from brands that are trusted. The brands featured in this article are well-reviewed, and they all make their lab tests available.
The brands we featured are well-reviewed, and they have their third-party lab results available. Go with brands that are well-reviewed by publications like this. Our top brands regularly make the list of best CBD oils and best CBD gummies. If you don’t want to buy CBD Oil, then you can always try another CBD product, check out this quiz today!
