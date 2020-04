Orlando and Winter Park, you can ‘Tea P’ your neighbors with Infusion Tea's help

click to enlarge Photo by Faiyaz Kara

"Tea P" your neighbors

As awful as these times are for restaurants, it's great seeing them get creative with various promotions and initiatives.Infusion Tea, for example, will "Tea-P" the house of your friends and loved ones by stealthily and contactlessly delivering a yard sign pinned with a couple of rolls of toilet paper and two ounces of loose tea in a moisture-proof bag for $25. They are currently delivering to 32804, 32801, 32803, 32751, 32805, 32806 and 32789, but adding new neighborhoods all the time. The TP and tea are delivered within 48 hours of ordering.It's a cool and catchy way to support a local business while spreading a little joy. Visit infusionorlando.com for more.