Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Orlando and Winter Park, you can ‘Tea P’ your neighbors with Infusion Tea's help
Posted
By Faiyaz Kara
on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM
-
Photo by Faiyaz Kara
-
"Tea P" your neighbors
As awful as these times are for restaurants, it's great seeing them get creative with various promotions and initiatives.
Infusion Tea, for example, will "Tea-P" the house of your friends and loved ones by stealthily and contactlessly delivering a yard sign pinned with a couple of rolls of toilet paper and two ounces of loose tea in a moisture-proof bag for $25. They are currently delivering to 32804, 32801, 32803, 32751, 32805, 32806 and 32789, but adding new neighborhoods all the time. The TP and tea are delivered within 48 hours of ordering.
It's a cool and catchy way to support a local business while spreading a little joy. Visit infusionorlando.com
for more.
— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, Orlando, restaurant, tea, toilet paper, pay it forward, Image
