Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Fresh Market Says, "No Mask, No Entry"

While Osceola is the first central Florida county to require everyone wear a face mask when in public. Fresh Market is now the first area grocery store chain to institute a similar madate. - LINK

This comes as great relief to food stamp recipients.The government now saying SNAP, or food stamp recipients, can now order groceries safely from home. - LINK

If you drive I-4 through Central Florida you know the roads are experiencing lighter than normal traffic but heavier than normal construction. Don't be alarmed, it's all part of the plan. - LINK



Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

