Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Here's a growing list of restaurant closures in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 1:49 PM

For now!
  • Flickr Creative Commons
  • For now!
Closure, be it permanent, temporary or temporary for now, is a sad and unfortunate reality of the 'Rona era. Here's a list of restaurant closures we know of:

Ace Café, Bawarchi Biryanis, Backhaus Bakery (Ivanhoe Village), Boca Winter Park, Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, Bread & Co./Nakada's Kitchen, Briarpatch, Brio Tuscan Grille (permanent), Chef's Table at the Edgewater, City Pub, Cuba 1800's, Eden Bar, First Watch, Glass Knife, Graffiti Junktion, Hideaway Bar, Hungry Pants, Jax Thornton Park, Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake, Kadence, Local Bar & Grill, Makani, Old Jailhouse, Ollie's Public House, Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Paris Banh Mi Café Bakery, Se7en Bites, Sette, Smoke & Donuts, Taste of Chengdu, Theo's Kitchen and VanBarry's.

Business owners, if you've had to close temporarily, please take advantage of our Good To-Go location edit function to let us know.



— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

