Here's a growing list of restaurant closures in Orlando

For now!

Closure, be it permanent, temporary or temporary for now, is a sad and unfortunate reality of the 'Rona era. Here's a list of restaurant closures we know of:Ace Café, Bawarchi Biryanis, Backhaus Bakery (Ivanhoe Village), Boca Winter Park, Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, Bread & Co./Nakada's Kitchen, Briarpatch, Brio Tuscan Grille (permanent), Chef's Table at the Edgewater, City Pub, Cuba 1800's, Eden Bar, First Watch, Glass Knife, Graffiti Junktion, Hideaway Bar, Hungry Pants, Jax Thornton Park, Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake, Kadence, Local Bar & Grill, Makani, Old Jailhouse, Ollie's Public House, Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Paris Banh Mi Café Bakery, Se7en Bites, Sette, Smoke & Donuts, Taste of Chengdu, Theo's Kitchen and VanBarry's.Business owners, if you've had to close temporarily, please take advantage of our Good To-Go location edit function to let us know.

