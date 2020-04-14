Hall & Oates' saxophone player from Orlando offers 'sax education' online course

Orlando resident "Mr. Casual" Charlie DeChant has been the saxophone and keyboard player for Hall & Oates since 1976, co-writing some sweet, danceable hits over the decades. Now DeChant (a genuinely good dude with some amazing reed talent) is offering a new online course to help musicians, teachers and students learn some of his smoothest solos.
"Sax Education with 'Mr. Casual' Charlie DeChant," is an online course featuring the local hornblower teaching intermediate-level players how to play six saxophone solos that he made famous with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates.
The "Sax Education" includes 40 lectures, divided into eight sections, six of which are solo lessons to play "Maneater," "I Can't Go for That," "One on One," "Say It Isn't So," "Your Imagination" and "It's a Laugh."
DeChant also gives each song and solo's backstory. The solos are also featured in his new single, "SIX," performed with his Orlando-based band, the Kings.
Viewers of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver might remember a reference to the band on Sunday evening, when the comedian claimed it's just as effective to dial the "Callin' Oates" hotline for unemployment benefits as it is use any number of jammed-up state phone numbers (that number, by the way, is 719-266-2837). The hotline does indeed do nothing but play Hall & Oates songs, and now you can too, while sheltering in place.
And if "money's the matter," you're in luck. Normally $79.99, the course is discounted to $12.99 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at online teaching platform Udemy. Best of all, you get lifetime access to the lesson videos, so there's no time limit on learning.
There are a few prerequisites. You must be able to read sheet music and have a working saxophone (alto or tenor), with reeds and a neck strap.