Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Agave Azul provides free meals for Central Florida first responders Wednesday, April 15

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 2:33 PM

From noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, Agave Azul in Winter Park, Orlando, Windermere and Winter Garden will provide first responders with a free meal as a thank-you for their selfless and courageous service.

Five different meal options will be offered and front-line workers need only show their badge and identification before picking up their meals. Hey while you're out, pick up the April 15 print issue of Orlando Weeklyfind us here.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

