Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Agave Azul provides free meals for Central Florida first responders Wednesday, April 15
Posted
By Faiyaz Kara
on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 2:33 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Agave Azul/Instagram
From noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, Agave Azul
in Winter Park, Orlando, Windermere and Winter Garden will provide first responders with a free meal as a thank-you for their selfless and courageous service.
Five different meal options will be offered and front-line workers need only show their badge and identification before picking up their meals. Hey while you're out, pick up the April 15 print issue of Orlando Weekly
— find us here
.
click to enlarge
— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: first responders, COVID-19, coronavirus, Orlando, restaurant, Winter Park, Windermere, Winter Garden, Agave Azul, free food, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.