Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A spicy new cookie collab between Hunger Street and Gideon's hits Orlando streets, and an Orlando baker gives back
Posted
By Faiyaz Kara
on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 4:20 PM
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie
and Gideon's Bakehouse
have collaborated on an exclusive "Mexican chocolate chip" cookie fusing the sweet crunch of Mexican stone-ground chocolate with the flavors (and impressive heft) of Gideon's classic chocolate chip cookie. It's available for a limited time (while supplies last) with your Hunger Street order.
In other cookie news, local stroopwaffel queen Cassandra Plas of Gezellig Cookies
is sewing masks for restaurants and food purveyors who are making and delivering food in the Orlando area. Send her a direct message on Instagram @gezelligcookies
if you're interested in snagging one.
