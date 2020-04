Two more Florida Publix employees test positive for coronavirus

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/ FACEBOOK

Two new cases of coronavirus have appeared in Pinellas County Publix stores.According to WFTS , the cases were at store no. 1348 (1075 Pasadena Ave S., South Pasadena) and store no. 1,117 (2514 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater).The cases now add to a growing list of confirmed coronavirus cases at Florida’s largest grocery chain, including two cases in Clearwater, three in South Florida, and a case in Georgia.Since the pandemic, the grocery chain started offering touch-free checkout for customers paying with the Publix app, as well as mobile payment options like Apple Pay.Publix also announced adjusted shopping hours, and have begun the installation of plexiglass barriers at all registers, customer service counters, and pharmacies.Publix began offering a two-week paid sick leave for employees that test positive for the coronavirus, and now allows employees to wear masks and gloves while they work.There has been no announcement on employees receiving hazard pay.