The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 13, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, April 13, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Put Yo' Face Mask On Osceola County

Osceola County is the first county in Central Florida to impose the "mandatory mask order". What does that mean? - LINK

We don't have to tell you that we're drinking a lot during this pandemic. Apparently our immune systems are paying the price. - LINK



Did you take part in the Great American Take-Out? According to local restauranteurs, it was a roaring success. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two more Florida Publix employees test positive for coronavirus Read More

  2. Man catches 33-inch fish off Florida coast using Publix fried chicken as bait Read More

  3. Work on I-4 'Ultimate' project, which is 250 days behind schedule, will move faster because of outbreak Read More

  4. Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code Read More

  5. Florida food stamps recipients can now buy groceries online to avoid exposure to coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation