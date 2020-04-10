Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 10, 2020

Tip Jar

Remember huddling with strangers outside a Jeremiah's Italian Ice? At least they're still serving takeout and delivery

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jeremiah's Italian Ice/Facebook
Local thermometers will be up and down all weekend, with Easter Sunday temps expected to rise again, as high as the 90s. That's why it's extra cool that Jeremiah's Italian Ice is still delivering frozen treats.

In the Before Times, you could schlep a yard full of kids out to an ice cream shop, but practicing coronavirus safety has made sweet retreats a little less convenient. At least you can still roll up and order curbside from the gloved-and-masked Frog Squad, or have UberEats or DoorDash go get it for you.

Each day, locations choose 26 flavors of Italian Ice to serve, from a rotating roster of 40 varieties, like mango, "luscious lychee" and "p-nutty." Those can be served alone, or even better, layered into a gelati with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Cake and waffle cones are available for that extra touch of summer.
Everyone starts complaining when it gets hot in Florida. Here's something cold to shovel right in their mouths. click to tweet
Currently, 14 of the 15 Central Florida Jeremiah's locations are open (College Park is the only one temporarily closed), with outposts from Lake Mary all the way down through Orlando to Hunter's Creek.

Check their online location guide to see the local daily flavors. Delivery orders are available for two or more items, and most stores offer quarts and half-gallons too, so you can stock up ahead of a long lockdown.



They'll be open their usual 12-9 p.m. pandemic-era hours on Easter. Brain freeze is, after all, a hell of a lot less dangerous than COVID-19.
click to enlarge Jeremiah's has been sending care packages to area hospitals - PHOTO VIA JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jeremiah's Italian Ice/Facebook
  • Jeremiah's has been sending care packages to area hospitals
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man catches 33-inch fish off Florida coast using Publix fried chicken as bait Read More

  2. The Villages, Florida's largest retirement community, saw a spike in new coronavirus cases Read More

  3. Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a single rubber glove at his coronavirus briefing today for some reason Read More

  5. Florida food safety experts answer your most paranoid grocery-disinfecting questions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation