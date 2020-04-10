Remember huddling with strangers outside a Jeremiah's Italian Ice? At least they're still serving takeout and delivery

click to enlarge
Local thermometers will be up and down all weekend, with Easter Sunday temps expected to rise again
, as high as the 90s. That's why it's extra cool that Jeremiah's Italian Ice is still delivering frozen treats.
In the Before Times, you could schlep a yard full of kids out to an ice cream shop, but practicing coronavirus safety has made sweet retreats a little less convenient. At least you can still roll up and order curbside from the gloved-and-masked Frog Squad, or have UberEats or DoorDash go get it for you.
Each day, locations choose 26 flavors of Italian Ice to serve, from a rotating roster of 40 varieties
, like mango, "luscious lychee" and "p-nutty." Those can be served alone, or even better, layered into a gelati with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Cake and waffle cones are available for that extra touch of summer.
Currently, 14 of the 15 Central Florida Jeremiah's locations are open (College Park is the only one temporarily closed), with outposts from Lake Mary all the way down through Orlando to Hunter's Creek.
Check their online location guide
to see the local daily flavors. Delivery orders are available for two or more items, and most stores offer quarts and half-gallons too, so you can stock up ahead of a long lockdown.
They'll be open their usual 12-9 p.m. pandemic-era hours on Easter. Brain freeze is, after all, a hell of a lot less dangerous than COVID-19.
Jeremiah's has been sending care packages to area hospitals
