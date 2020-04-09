The Heard

Thursday, April 9, 2020

The Heard

Orlando musician Brian Phillips creates tender ambient music as Glass Hive on Bandcamp

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click image "... lure the chaotic mind into the woods of sleep." - VIA GLASS HIVE ON BANDCAMP
  • via Glass Hive on Bandcamp
  • "... lure the chaotic mind into the woods of sleep."
Longtime local musician Brian Phillips (Discovery of Magnetic North, Ootheca) managed to create his most emotionally stirring work so far as a way to trying to keep it together during these troubled times. Eschewing the harsh soundscapes of his main gig, Ootheca, Phillips recently began composing lush, meditative, ambient tracks to try and help lull stressed family members to sleep. He then decided to make it public under the pseudonym Glass Hive.

“Recently, my 12-year old had trouble sleeping and wanted to listen to white noise to drown out any worrisome thoughts or distracting sounds,” Phillips says. “I said, ‘Hey, I’ll make something for you like that, but it will also have some calm music in it.’

“Working on this forced me to focus and stop excessively checking the news. And listening to it ended up helping to calm my catastrophic thoughts long enough to aid my own sleep as well. With any luck, the music might help other people in the same way.”

Ambient music was conceptualized by Brian Eno many years back to be utilitarian, and this is perhaps one of the most tender uses of the genre to date. Two tracks, the 20-minute “Jack in the Pulpit” and eight-minute-long "Calandrinia," are currently available on the Glass Hive Bandcamp, and they’re well worth a listen.



— This story appears in the April 8, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

