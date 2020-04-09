The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 9, 2020

The Heard

Orlando darlings the Pauses launch ongoing video single series Quarantunes

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge The Pauses' Quarantunes performance
  • The Pauses' Quarantunes performance
Local indie maestros and OW cover stars the Pauses are dealing with the same uncertainty, anxiety and stressors that everyone is going through right now, and sometimes it's hard to rally creatively in the face of it all. And yet, the band managed to rally virtually for a raucous, rousing and life-affirming cover of the 1997 Harvey Danger nugget "Flagpole Sitta," the first of a video series they’ve dubbed Quarantunes. “This Harvey Danger song seemed like the perfect way to start off the series and kind of describes our current mental state fairly well,” says Pauses leader Tierney Tough. “It's also just such a fun one to play.”

“It's both freeing and exciting to have all of this extra time to be creative, but at the same time, it wears you down because you're in limbo and are carrying this existential dread around all day, wondering where you'll be in the next couple of months,” reflects Tough, candidly summing up the headspace of quite a few of us these days.

Give it a watch. Tough isn’t joking about the relevance of the song. The perversely hummable chorus of “I'm not sick but I'm not well/ and I'm so hot because I'm in hell” is almost too on-the-nose, but energetic performances (distance be damned) and flourishes of humor like costumes and backup vocals courtesy a Pee-wee Herman doll keep things good and weird.

“Pee-wee was very gracious with his time,” laughs Tough.


— This story appears in the April 8, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man catches 33-inch fish off Florida coast using Publix fried chicken as bait Read More

  2. The Villages, Florida's largest retirement community, saw a spike in new coronavirus cases Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a single rubber glove at his coronavirus briefing today for some reason Read More

  4. A Publix employee on the coronavirus pandemic: 'A woman tried to spit on a cashier' Read More

  5. Florida's coronavirus map now shows cases by ZIP code Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation